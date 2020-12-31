Gabay Guro ends 2020 with a star-studded fundraising concert to benefit typhoon survivors

Presented by PLDT-Smart Foundation Inc. and Metro Pacific Investments Inc., the star-studded online musical concert billed “Himig Ng Pasko at Pag-Asa” is a New Year’s benefit concert for typhoon survivors to be held on December 31, Thursday. The show will benefit teachers and students from areas identified by the Department of Education (DepEd).

In collaboration with the Congressional Spouses Foundation Inc. and the DepEd, the online concert will be streamed via the Gabay-Guro and DepEd Facebook pages and the Gabay Guro YouTube channel beginning at 8 p.m. on December 31.

“In these challenging times, we must be able to rely on each other for support. We are privileged for the opportunity to be of help to our brothers and sisters through this Gabay Guro fundraising initiative,” said PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel V Pangilinan.

Gabay Guro Chairman Chaye Cabal-Revilla carries the torch of Gabay Guro’s advocacy close to her heart. “Gabay Guro will be here to share whatever we can to help lighten the burden of our kababayans, especially the teachers and the students who were adversely affected. We want to help and we will help,” she said.

The online musical features top Filipino artists and celebrities in never-before seen collaborations as they re-introduce the grandeur of original Filipino music to the world via “Himig ng Pasko at Pag-asa.” Musical arrangements will be provided for by the country’s renowned maestros and composers led by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab. Louie Ocampo, Jimmy Antiporda, Nikko Rivera and Mon Faustino lend their outstanding talents to the production as well.

Participating artists include Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Kuh Ledesma, Basil Valdez, Maestro Ryan Cayabyab, Randy Santiago, Vina Morales, Joey Albert, Mark Bautista, Erik Santos, Christian Bautista, Morisette, Jona, Sam Concepcion, The Company, Klarisse, Aicelle Santos, Kiana Valenciano, Paolo Valenciano, Gab Valenciano, Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano, The Ryan Cayabyab Singers, Jessica Sanchez, Christine Allado, Ito Rapadas, Jeremy Glinoga, The A-Team Dancers, RJ Dela Fuente and Ms. Pops Fernandez, who will be hosting the event.

With creative content and music production by Eloisa Matias, “Himig ng Pasko at Pag-asa” hopes to ignite hope in the hearts of every Filipino for a better 2020 despite the bleakness of the passing year.

Donations may be coursed through the following:

For Metro Pacific Investments Foundation, Inc.:

BDO – 001688020944

BPI – 003561030153

Unionbank – 000320022766.

For PLDT-Smart Foundation Inc.:

BDO Peso Account – 005310151681

BDO Unibank Dollar Account – 105310164708 with address at GV Locsin Bldg., Makati Ave., Makati City with Swift Code BNORPHMM.