GCash, employees pitch in to Taal relief; raises P1.015M in donations

0 comment

Aside from using its platform as channel for monetary donations, GCash has also led an internal donation drive to further help the affected communities in Taal with its employees stepping up to help those in need.

Over the past few days, GCash encouraged its employees to donate in kind for the people that were hit by the eruption of the Taal volcano. Through the generosity and inner kindness of the GCash workforce, GCash was able to fill as much as 200 bags of donations filled with daily necessities for the people of Taal.

One good deed creates a whole new ripple of various acts of kindness, and we at GCash are proud of our employees who willingly donated. This is a true embodiment of our vision of continuously transforming our app to a socially-significant and responsible platform,” GCash President Anthony Thomas said.

Part of the donations were handed over to partners for distribution in the evacuation centers in Batangas.

We are encouraged by the generosity of our people and we will continue to work with our partners to further utilize the GCash app as an agent of change in these trying times,” Thomas added.

GCash for Good, the corporate social responsibility arm of GCash, launched Tulong Taal in early January to help facilitate monetary donations for humanitarian aid in the affected areas in Taal.

The donations made through the Tulong Taal campaign reached P772,048.55 in end of January, and this amount has been divided equally to each of the civic partners of GCash, namely: Philippine Red Cross, World Vision, Animal Kingdom Foundation, Ayala Foundation, the School of Deaf and Applied Studies, Hope in a Bottle, ABS-CBN Foundation, and the United Nations Children’s Fund – Philippines.

Individuals have also directly sent their donations to their chosen non-government organizations. This brought the total amount of donations sent via GCash to P1.015 million. This does not include the individual donation drives that GCash users launched for the same advocacy.

As part of our core values as an organization, we put premium in using our platform as a channel of kindness. We continue to encourage individuals to donate through the GCash app for the people affected by the Taal volcano eruption,” Thomas said.

To donate to the Tulong Taal campaign, GCash users simply have to open their apps, click on the “Pay Bills” tile, select “Others,” click on “Tulong Taal,” and input the amount they would like to contribute.

 

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Romantic Indulgence at City of Dreams Manila

Team Orange 0 comments
City of Dreams Manila sets the tone for a romantic month-long celebration of Valentine’s with a trove of tasteful offerings at its award-winning signature restaurants, Nobu Manila and Crystal Dragon;…

True love conquers all: #KwentongJollibee Valentine’s series celebrates perfectly imperfect stories of real love

Team Orange 0 comments Events
The country’s most loved fast-food chain, Jollibee is back with its latest, most anticipated #KwentongJollibee Valentine’s series. This 2020, the award-winning digital series delves into how true love conquers all—that…

Decode Your Pizza Personality This #GreenwichWorldPizzaDay: Plus, Get P100 Off Your Favorite Hawaiian Overload!

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Everyone has their own style of doing things – from speaking, walking, dressing up, and working in the office. But did you know that the way you eat also reveals…

Carousell Reveals 2019 Top Car Searches

Team Orange 0 comments Business
All ready to conquer the road this 2020, Carousell, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing classifieds, announces the top car brands for 2019 based on its data compilation…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone