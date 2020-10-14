GCash, foodpanda satisfy Pinoy’s cravings with good food and cashless transactions

As online food platforms gain more relevance in the new normal, foodpanda, the country’s widest on-demand food and essentials delivery service in the Philippines, partnered with GCash, the country’s leader and preferred mobile wallet, to empower customers to conveniently pay for their orders using their GCash wallets.

With cashless payments becoming the new norm, foodpanda and GCash partnered to provide customers another convenient means to satisfy their cravings without the hassle of using cash to settle their orders. Since its launch in 2014, the on-demand delivery service has grown to more than sixty cities across the archipelago and still continues to expand.

“At foodpanda, we strive to make our services convenient for all our customers – that’s why we are very excited to announce this partnership with GCash so as to help more users have an option when it comes to a seamless and cashless transaction,” said Daniel Marogy, foodpanda Philippines’ Managing Director.

Now, foodpanda customers who are also GCash users can simply place their order on the foodpanda app, choose GCash as their mode of payment, confirm the transaction, and wait for their delivery to arrive.

“Food is a big part of the Filipino culture. In the new normal, what we can do for them is find new ways of integrating technology into this culture to ensure their safety and health amid COVID-19,” added Marogy.

Aside from convenience, foodpanda reinforces their contactless delivery protocol in the partnership with GCash as this is an easy way to minimize direct contact between customers and riders.

Foodpanda and GCash banded together to help customers adjust to the cashless movement under the new normal. Despite the lifting of lockdown restrictions in various areas in the country, health protocols on physical distancing and limited human interaction continue to be in place and are here to stay.

“GCash has made financial transactions easier for its users–it allows you to pay your bills, purchase goods and services and even send or receive money, and now, it can help you buy food and essentials through foodpanda. For our customers, we want nothing but the best. And by partnering with GCash, we’re giving them just that,” Marogy shared.

GCash currently has over 20 million users across the country. They may use their e-wallets to transact with over 86,000 merchants, pay bills to more than 400 billers, and transfer money to over 40 banks in the Philippines. Aside these it also offers a wide range of financial services such as affordable insurance and even worry-free credit.

“While we are proud of being a leader when it comes to innovating and providing solutions through fintech, our promise of ‘finance for all’ also means that we should partner with and reach out to companies with the similar vision of making Filipinos’ lives easier. foodpanda is an example of such a company,” GCash President Martha Sazon said.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.