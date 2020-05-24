GCash helps extend budgets during COVID-19 emergency with GCredit

0 comment

GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, is making it easier for Filipinos to have access to a credit line that they can tap amid the national health emergency caused by the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

GCredit, which works like a flexible loan or credit card, gives GCash access to money that they can use to buy groceries from supermarkets like Puregold, medicines from pharmacies like Mercury Drugs, and even utility bills.

We at GCash are aware of the need for access to credit, especially during emergencies. With GCredit we are providing Filipinos with an alternative source of finance to help them cope with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak,” GCash Chief Data Officer and Head of Financial Services JF Darre said.

GCredit is a revolving credit facility that can be tapped when a GCash user has a healthy GScore, the first trust score in the country. GCash users earn points in their GScore whenever they use GCash to settle any payment or even when simply cashing in.

Any GCash user with a GScore of 400 and up are entitled to use GCredit. The higher the GScore is, the higher the credit limit that a user can tap. A GCash user may have access to up to P10,000 in credit line with a low prorated daily interest rate.

While it is similar to a credit card, GCredit does not require users to submit extensive documentary requirements and wait in long lines to gain access to the revolving credit facility.

Today, GCredit may be used to transact with over 6,000 merchants, including billers such as Meralco, Globe Telecom, and Maynilad, among others. GCredit users may also tap their credit lines to pay for their physical transactions via QR or Barcode.

With everyone affected by COVID-19, we at GCash are helping our users gain more access to financial tools such as GCredit, which allows users to extend their budgets,” Darre said.

Amid the national health emergency, GCash is providing GCredit users with temporary relief from penalty fees. GCredit customers with existing loans and due dates from March 17 to April 30, 2020 are eligible for the waiving of penalties.

With this, GCredit users may settle their accounts on their next due date next month. However, customers may still opt to pay for their GCredit to ensure that their credit lines are replenished and they have more flexibility during emergencies.

These are uncertain times that require us to be prepared for emergencies. With GCredit, we are providing Filipinos with another safety net. We hope that this financial service will be of great help to many people,” Darre said.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Shangri-La Plaza welcomes back mall guests

Team Orange 0 comments
Shangri-La Plaza opened its doors as the MECQ commenced last May 16. Following the latest IATF guidelines for the Modified ECQ, the mall is operating within slightly reduced business hours,…

Eastern Communications pledges ICT solutions to government, donates PPEs and funds in fighting COVID-19

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Eastern Communications, one of the premier telecommunications companies in the Philippines, has supported various sectors in flattening the curve of COVID-19 pandemic by pledging its ICT solutions, PPEs, and funds.…

Grab your tissues, hennies! The Queer Eye Season 5 trailer is here!

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
“Queer Eye” returned to Netflix in 2018 going global and introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspectives and a brand new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food…

#StayHealthy in the New Normal: How to Keep Your Family Safe at Home

Team Orange 0 comments Home & Living
The health crisis has changed our daily routines at home and at work. But one thing is certain – a changed lifestyle. Now that our communities are slowly re-opening and…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone