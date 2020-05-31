GCash powers EDSA buses with contactless payment capabilities

0 comment

GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, is enabling commuters to pay for their EDSA bus fares through their GCash e-wallets, as it continues to strongly support government initiatives in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Through its partnership with AF Payments Inc., the operator of tap-and-go contactless beepTM card and payments systems, GCash is empowering its users to use their mobile wallets to safely pay for their bus fares, particularly the EDSA route.

To pay for their bus fares, GCash users simply have to generate a QR code from their app and have it scanned using the beepTM handheld terminal. This reduces the need for cash handling and limits face-to-face interaction between transport personnel and commuters.

As a strong government partner, GCash has always been supportive of the government since day one. We believe that through our platform, we are able to help the government reduce the spread of the virus and provide commuters with a safe, secure, and very convenient way of paying for their transport needs,” GCash VP and Head of Payments Jovitt Bajar said.

The government has cautiously opened the public transport sector in the past few weeks, declaring that areas under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) may restart the plying of public transport means for commuters.

The Department of Transportation-Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (DOTr-LTFRB) also required transport operators and drivers to implement contactless payments to ensure the safety of both passengers and drivers. Last week, the department announced that it is partnering with GCash for cashless payment for taxis.

Paper money is found to harbor viruses and bacteria just like any other surface, and the World Health Organization (WHO) advised people to properly wash their hands after handling cash to avoid the risk of contracting diseases, including COVID-19, from banknotes.

Cashless is really the future, and it is being accelerated at an unprecedented pace due to the pandemic. As a pioneer and leader in the fintech space, we at GCash are ready to support the growing demand for digital payments solutions, especially in crucial services such as public transport,” Bajar said.

Today, there are over 25 million GCash users that enjoy various financial services such as bills payment to over 400 billers, physical payments to more than 75,000 merchants, online payments, fund transfers, and airtime load top ups. GCash also democratized access to other financial tools such as savings, credit, insurance, and investments all in one mobile app.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.

GCash is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, kindly visit https://www.gcash.com/.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

EPSON | Leveraging Technology to Enhance Customer Experience

Team Orange 0 comments
The customer has become increasingly influential in determining businesses’ strategies and shaping their reputations across the globe. For Southeast Asia’s SMEs in the retail and hospitality sectors, focusing on the…

Minhee Jones release ode to self-medication track “6 Feet”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
  Minhee Jones is an alt-pop artist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist originally from Los Angeles and now based in London. The half-Korean singer has taken an evolutional musical journey, from her…

The Itchyworms return with back-to-back singles “Armageddon Blues” and “The Silence” under Sony Music

Team Orange 0 comments Music
With live shows on a temporary standstill and the global music landscape currently at odds with the challenges that come with the complete shift to the digital realm, more artists…

AXA offers moms world-class healthcare for cancer and other diseases

Team Orange 0 comments Health
AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, is offering Preferred Consultation and Care, a value-added service that comes with select AXA insurance products, and its coverage for cancer and heart disease to…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone