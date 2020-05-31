GCash powers EDSA buses with contactless payment capabilities

GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, is enabling commuters to pay for their EDSA bus fares through their GCash e-wallets, as it continues to strongly support government initiatives in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Through its partnership with AF Payments Inc., the operator of tap-and-go contactless beepTM card and payments systems, GCash is empowering its users to use their mobile wallets to safely pay for their bus fares, particularly the EDSA route.

To pay for their bus fares, GCash users simply have to generate a QR code from their app and have it scanned using the beepTM handheld terminal. This reduces the need for cash handling and limits face-to-face interaction between transport personnel and commuters.

“As a strong government partner, GCash has always been supportive of the government since day one. We believe that through our platform, we are able to help the government reduce the spread of the virus and provide commuters with a safe, secure, and very convenient way of paying for their transport needs,” GCash VP and Head of Payments Jovitt Bajar said.

The government has cautiously opened the public transport sector in the past few weeks, declaring that areas under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) may restart the plying of public transport means for commuters.

The Department of Transportation-Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (DOTr-LTFRB) also required transport operators and drivers to implement contactless payments to ensure the safety of both passengers and drivers. Last week, the department announced that it is partnering with GCash for cashless payment for taxis.

Paper money is found to harbor viruses and bacteria just like any other surface, and the World Health Organization (WHO) advised people to properly wash their hands after handling cash to avoid the risk of contracting diseases, including COVID-19, from banknotes.

“Cashless is really the future, and it is being accelerated at an unprecedented pace due to the pandemic. As a pioneer and leader in the fintech space, we at GCash are ready to support the growing demand for digital payments solutions, especially in crucial services such as public transport,” Bajar said.

Today, there are over 25 million GCash users that enjoy various financial services such as bills payment to over 400 billers, physical payments to more than 75,000 merchants, online payments, fund transfers, and airtime load top ups. GCash also democratized access to other financial tools such as savings, credit, insurance, and investments all in one mobile app.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.

GCash is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, kindly visit https://www.gcash.com/.