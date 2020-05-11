GCash provides more affordable digital insurance products amid COVID-19 situation

The coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19) placed more than half of the world in a state of crisis, with almost every country battling the virus by all means to flatten the curve. Frontline workers emerged as modern-day heroes, as their jobs require them to take the highest risk of getting infected with the virus just to save lives. While the time stopped for the rest of the world, it did not stop for them.

Roberto (not his real name) is one such hero. As an enlisted personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Mindanao, he is also at the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. Last March, Roberto and his colleagues were exposed to an infected person in the line of duty. For 14 days, they were admitted at the Air Base Hospital in Zamboanga City for close monitoring.

It was then that Roberto filed for insurance claims from the policy he availed from GCash Insurance, a comprehensive insurance product of Life, Personal Accident, and Daily Hospital Income.

The GCash Insurance Support Team eagerly assisted him and communicated with him through phone calls and emails. Roberto easily received the benefit amount conveniently through his GCash wallet after complying with the requirements.

In light of the current public health crisis, GCash seeks to help in the battle against COVID-19 by spreading awareness and making insurance more affordable to Filipinos through a convenient platform. GCash users can say goodbye to the conventional insurance plans because through GCash Insure, everything is at the tip of their fingertips.

While the insurance industry has long been established in the Philippines, studies show that only 16-percent of middle to upper-income Filipinos availed of insurance. For most people, insurance is seen as an unnecessary expense and is not accessible for those with lower income.

“We at GCash believe that there is a huge need to bring insurance products closer to Filipinos. By offering personal insurance products to GCash users, we are allowing them to reap the immense benefits of having insurance policies that are not only affordable, but also very convenient,” GCash Chief Technology and Operations Officer Pebbles Sy said.

GCash Insurance provides GCash users with valuable financial protection for medical emergencies, accidents and/or death. For as low as P39 a month, GCash subscribers can avail of a plan and live a worry-free life at a worry-free price.

GCash partnered with MicroEnsure Philippines, a leading microinsurance brokerage in the world, to provide Filipinos access to insurance underwritten by top insurance provider AXA Philippines, for this innovative offering. GCash Insurance is a comprehensive insurance product of Life, Personal Accident, and Daily Hospital Income insurance for its users. Thus, GCash subscribers are guaranteed topnotch financial protection in the age of COVID-19.

Fully verified GCash users aged 18 to 65 years can easily avail of this by sending SMS Code INSUREME39 to these numbers: (2158-9628 for Globe and 22565-9628 for Non-Globe). After one to two days, a confirmation SMS will be sent to the user and fees can be automatically deducted from the GCash Account.

Once insured, the insurance benefits related to COVID-19 can be availed of, since it exclusively covers cases related to the novel coronavirus. Users can claim these benefits through email by attaching the necessary documents and sending them to gcashinsuresupport@microensure.com. The entire process beats the traditional way of getting insurance since you can skip the long lines.

“Insurance is one of the best ways to stay financially protected for emergencies and unexpected situations. It is a way of sparing bank accounts from the brunt of the expenses in emergencies and accidents. Plus, it’s a great way to give people a peace-of-mind since insurance plans provide safety nets. With GCash Insurance, this security is made accessible because of the low price.

After all, healthcare is a right and GCash aims to provide every Filipino full enjoyment of this right,” Sy explained.

By providing a much more affordable alternative to conventional insurance products, GCash is helping safeguard Filipinos from emergency situations without breaking the bank.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder that nothing is certain in this world, but everything can be managed if we know how to protect ourselves financially. Now more than ever, frontline workers like Roberto deserve protection for the crucial role they play in the current situation,” Sy said.