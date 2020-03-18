#FightCOVID19: GCash users may now support frontline health workers and hospitals via fintech platform

GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, encourages Filipinos to support the #FightCOVID19 campaign, a digital donation drive that aims to assist the frontline health workers and hospitals combat the dreaded novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The donation drive, done via the GCash app, will provide GCash users with an avenue to support the ongoing collective initiative to mitigate the spread of the global pandemic in the country. By donating money via GCash, Filipinos no longer have to physically go to the offices of social groups or hospitals to support the fight against the deadly virus.

Proceeds of #FightCOVID19 will be equally divided among the seven non-government organization partners of GCash, namely: the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), World Vision, UP Medical Foundation, PGH Foundation, Inc., ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, and Ayala Foundation.

These organizations have been helping efforts to curb the transmission of the virus since day one. Aside from providing high-risk individuals with aid, they are also supporting health workers that are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 by providing them with necessary personal protective equipment such as face masks to prevent risks of contracting the virus.

Our platform is more than just a mobile wallet. It is a conduit of good that we can use in times of great need. We are encouraging GCash users to support the donation drive to help our frontline health workers #FightCOVID19,” GCash President Anthony Thomas said.

To send support, GCash users simply have to click on the “Pay Bills” icon in their GCash apps, choose the “Others” tab, and click “FightCOVID19.” GCash users should enter their name and the amount that they are donating to confirm their donation.

#FightCOVID19 is part of GCash for Good, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) program that taps into the inner generosity of people to support good causes that benefit the society.

Aside from donating, GCash also encourages Filipinos to leverage financial technology (fintech) to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19 from potentially contaminated paper money. GCash users may use their mobile wallets to purchase goods and services both online and offline, pay bills, and settle government dues, among others.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

