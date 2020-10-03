Get a chance to win P10,000 by sharing the joys of cashless with PayMaya!

With many Filipinos now enjoying the safety and convenience of digital payments, PayMaya makes it even more rewarding for everyone to encourage friends and family to experience the joys of going cashless with its PayMaya 10.10 referral promo!

From today until 10.10 or October 10, PayMaya account holders who refer friends and family using their unique referral code can not only get a P50 reward for every referral, but they can also get a chance to be one of the 10 lucky PayMaya users who will take home P10,000 in the raffle.

For every 10 referrals using your unique invite code, you get 1 raffle entry. Get more chances of winning by simply referring more friends!

To start referring, just follow these simple steps:

Open your PayMaya app and tap on the menu or drawer. Tap on “Invite Friends” to see your unique invite code (make sure your account is upgraded!) Share your code to as many friends as you want and ask them to input this upon registration on PayMaya. Make sure that your referee upgrades his account until October 10 to qualify for the promo.

Spread the joys of going cashless

Once your 10 referees successfully upgrade their account, you automatically get one raffle entry for PayMaya’s 10.10 referral raffle promo. The more people you refer, the more chances you get of winning P10,000!

Once your friends have already upgraded their account, you’ll both receive your P50 reward, and they can already unlock the many benefits of going cashless. With PayMaya on-hand, they can already pay for their 10.10 shopping haul online, settle their bills at the safety of their home, pay contactless at their favorite stores or on-delivery, transfer funds to their loved ones anytime, anywhere, and so much more.

With all these rewards in store, now is the time to start referring your friends and family to PayMaya, the best way to pay cashless in the Philippines today! To start, ask them to download the PayMaya app using this link (https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133) and register for an account. For more information, visit https://www.paymaya.com/1010.