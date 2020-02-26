Check out the new and improved Mega Tuna made from 100% pure tuna with a new look and richer flavors

Are you hell-bent on pursuing a healthy lifestyle starting 2020? Then you’ll be thrilled to know that you can get on the fitness with Mega Tuna, which brings you wellness and great taste all in one can.

Marvin Tiu Lim, VP for Sales and Marketing; Adelle Catalla, Brand Manager Mega Tuna with Chef JP Anglo

As more people embark on the road to health and fitness, Mega Tuna has recently relaunched its offerings with a new look and even richer flavors. Held last February 22 at the Palm Drive Activity Center of Glorietta, Mega Tuna hosted Mega Move, an afternoon of heart-pumping, adrenaline-boosting full-body workout fitness-party. Guests showed off their moves at the pound class activity, a combination of cardio and weight training exercise approach that includes some of the rhythmic techniques used in Pilates, making it perfect for the Mega Tuna community to enjoy.

Guest Celebrity chef, JP Anglo, also showed-off a simple, quick and easy recipe using Mega Tuna with his savory tuna yogurt cucumber wrap with quinoa tomato salad, and camote chips on the side. Featuring bigger flakes and a richer flavor, this is the best Mega Tuna yet – tasting even better than its previous offerings. Proving that healthy eating can be within easy reach of Filipinos, Mega Tuna has reformulated its offerings so that you’ll never run out of options in your journey to fitness.

Guests, bloggers, and consumers were able to enjoy the new and improved Mega Tuna for the first time through the samplings and a buffet spread. They also took part in exciting activities such as a Memory Game and a Just Dance routine.

Made especially for those who want to embrace a healthy lifestyle, Mega Tuna contains no textured vegetable protein (TVP) or soy protein concentrate, also known as extenders, bringing you real tuna taste without the guilt.

Mega Tuna comes in four different variants—Flakes in Oil, Hot and Spicy, Spanish Style, and Sweet and Spicy—so you’ll never run out of flavors to match your mood or appetite. Whether you eat it straight out of the can, add garnishing, or use it as part of a favorite recipe, Mega Tuna will definitely make a great companion as you go about your fitness journey.

Enjoy good health and get fit with the new Mega Tuna – the best Mega Tuna Yet!

Share your wellness and health journey with Mega Tuna on social using the hashtags #OurBestMegaTunaYet and #MakeTheMegaMove!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

