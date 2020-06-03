Get the best deals on Vivo smartphones with Shopee and Lazada 6.6 sales

Two of the most anticipated mid-year sales are happening this June 6 and vivo is giving everyone the best reasons to go online and shop from home to grab its best-selling smartphones.

vivo is offering not only a P1,000 off on the Y12 and Y19, but also free nationwide shipping, including for the Y11, Y15 and Y91C models which are participating in the Shopee 6.6 Super Flash Sale and the Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale.

For the Shopee 6.6 Super Flash Sale, buyers can use the voucher code “VIVO66” to get a P200 discount only for June 6, while a P100 off voucher can be redeemed from June 6 until September 3. Customers can use the vouchers for a minimum spend of P4,999.

Those eyeing to buy vivo handsets during the Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale can already collect P200 vouchers, while those who follow the vivo flagship store can collect P100 discount vouchers. Both can be redeemed from June 4 to 6, for a minimum spend of P4,999.

From May 28 to June 3, vivo is also slashing the price of its Y71 model, offering it for only P66.99, until supplies last.

Customers who buy any participating vivo handset from June 4 to 6 can also get a chance to win a Y series phone. All they have to do is post a review of the unit they purchased on Shopee or Lazada, upload a photo of the product, and use the hashtag #66vivo.

Two lucky winners will be chosen from among those who will post their reviews on Shopee and Lazada from June 4 to 16. The winners will be announced on June 17.

So, what are you waiting for? Visit the official Vivo stores at https://bit.ly/VivoShopeeSuperFlashSale and https://bit.ly/VivoLazadaBounceBackSale.

