Get your dose of happy feels even when staying at home with C2 Milk Tea

There are a lot of ways to turn your days into a fun, relaxing staycation even without having to go out. Here are some ideas that could evoke happy feels and make your at-home experiences more enjoyable.

Start a journal

Spending more time at home, you would think there’s nothing to write about, but surprisingly it can turn out the exact opposite. Journaling can be a relaxing activity and it’s a good outlet to manage thoughts. Keeping a gratitude journal can also help in celebrating even the smallest wins of the day.

Allot at least 10-15 minutes of your time to free up the mind of space for new ideas. Grab a pen and notebook, settle in a quiet spot inside the house and start writing.

Start a Christmas List

The holidays are fast approaching, and writing down Christmas lists may induce warm and fuzzy feelings. Listing down presents to send out to your loved ones can give you something to look forward to. Revisit old wish lists and browse for new items to add; saving up for a budget now will help in managing the Christmas shopping by December. There are many online sales popping up here and there, and doing some early gift shopping wouldn’t hurt.

Tune-in to feel-good music

Listening to music is another good way to relax and enjoy the day. Music can be a source of inspiration and creativity. For some, streaming their favorite songs can help them be more productive in accomplishing daily tasks.

Put together a playlist dedicated to go with your different daily activities; maybe even mix it up by listening to some holiday playlists to help get into the Christmas mood. Use this time to discover new artists and podcasts.

Spend Quality Time with Family and Friends

Bonding with loved ones can also be good for a person’s well-being. Despite the distance, you can keep in touch with friends through online messaging or video call apps.

If you're working from home, it's important to create boundaries between work and personal life. Allow uninterrupted time for meals and enjoy your time with loved ones after your working hours. You can also get a does of happy feels by doing fun activities at home with your family.

Indulge in satisfying treats

Whether you are taking a break from online class or simply satisfying a craving, you can stock up the pantry with go-to treats that you can easily grab.

A glass of milk tea can be really rewarding and comforting.

The key to a relaxing day is to slow down, get comfortable and do the things that make you happy.

