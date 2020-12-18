Gift Giving this Christmas is a Go: Here’s a Gift Guide for the New Normal

Christmas is still every Filipino’s favorite time of the year despite – or perhaps because of – the challenging past months. Even without reunions, Christmas parties and some of the usual holiday activities, Christmas brings cheer and the holiday spirit a sense of optimism for better things ahead.

Planning and getting those Christmas presents, although a bit different this year, remains exciting and fun. After all, giving and sharing is what this season is all about.

How far along are you with your Christmas list? Or are you still scrambling for some last-minute shopping? Don’t worry, we got you! Here are some gift ideas for all the special ones on your list this new normal.

For the new hobbyists

Baking, cooking, caring for a new pet. These are just some of the new hobbies picked up during quarantine. Give the gift of support to friends and family with items related to their new hobbies and interests.

Baking ingredients for the new baker: A fresh pack of cake mix, whipping cream and different flavored emulsions such as red velvet and orange will not only remind your baker friend of your continued support but will also encourage them to experiment with new recipes. Plus, a baking gift basket sitting next to their baking equipment will look lovely in their kitchen!

A selection of premium meats for the home cook in the making: Yes, it can certainly be a learning experience buying fresh beef from the local butcher, but if you have to travel to go to the meat shop, isn’t it more convenient to have super-fresh meat delivered right at your door step? If you’re lucky, the latest home cook in your family or barkada might even invite you to share that juicy steak with them.

Pet shampoo for the first-time fur parent: Whether their heart belongs to a gentle giant of a dog or a tiny fluffball kitten, your friends will surely appreciate a lavender-scent shampoo that will not only pamper their fur babies in the bath but will also work wonders on their coats.

For the pandemic hustlers

Working or studying at home is not all joy. Show your loved ones how much you appreciate all their hard work and make their Christmas a little merrier.

Hair dryer for the friend on the go: Think bad hair days are no longer a problem with everyone just staying indoors and working from home? Think again. This gift of tech will come handy when your reliable officemate wants to achieve that just-left-the-salon hair for special virtual meetings or when they just feel like having a good hair day. Friends can also use this to glam up for the numerous virtual Christmas parties they’ll be attending this month.

Tire cream for the biker: Show the two-wheel enthusiast among your friends or family how much you care for their safety with a motorcycle care essential that can keep their tires in optimal driving condition for a better and safer drive. Choose one with a non-greasy and natural shine formula that provides protective coating from sunlight and rain.

For the stay-at-home survivors

The not-so-young have been staying indoors since mid-March. That’s nine months of alternating between a daily routine and thinking of new things to do. Why not gift them with something that will help make another month at home bearable?

Pantry essentials for grandparents: Shopping for Gramps and Granny can sometimes be daunting as we might get them items they’re not supposed to eat anymore or they simply do not want. But you can never go wrong with food as a gift, especially fresh vegetables or fruits or a wide variety of condiments. Not only would this remind them that you care about their health but it would also save them a week’s – or maybe month’s! – worth of grocery run.

Complete that gift list with your new essential shopping partner!

Gift giving this holiday season will carry on as in previous years even amid the quarantine. Thanks to online shopping, you can skip crammed aisles and long lines and shop in the comfort of your own home, even while lounging on the couch in your pajamas and munching on your favorite treats. But sometimes, huge traffic on online shopping sites, delays in delivery and mistakes on orders could put a damper on the holiday spirit.

Fret not. Santa’s elves have an exciting news for you! VeMoBro, a homegrown e-commerce platform that specifically caters to “new normal” essentials, is launching in the country soon to help make sure you get your Christmas shopping – and other shopping needs – done hassle-free. VeMoBro promises a more satisfying and convenient shopping experience – one that surely tops the wish list of many online shopaholics.

As an additional treat, VeMoBro is offering special promos before their official launch. From December 16, 2020 until January 2, 2021, grab HTC Products from Transpacific at 20 percent off and condiments at Meat My Veggies at 20 percent less. Get fresh vegetables and fruits and premium meats at Php150 less for a minimum cart value of Php2,000.

Ready for your new shopping partner? Visit https://vemobro.com.ph/ for more exclusive deals.