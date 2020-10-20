Ginebra San Miguel launches 2021 Calendar Girl Christelle Abello

Ginebra San Miguel introduces a fresh face as its Calendar Girl for 2021. Newcomer Christelle Abello was launched as Ginebra San Miguel 2021 Calendar Girl in a virtual media event held recently. The 26-year old model based in California, USA takes the reins from Kapuso actress Sanya Lopez.

The 2021 edition of the Ginebra San Miguel calendar is very timely as it captures today’s “new normal” at home in six (6) different layouts. With the theme “Ganado sa Bahay,” the calendars feature Christelle being “ganado,” motivated and productive even amid the COVID-19 pandemic – working from home, honing her creativity and discovering new skills, and taking care of her body and well-being.

“More than just a pretty face, our Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl for 2021 definitely personifies our latest campaign ‘One Ginebra Nation.’ We were not only charmed by her intelligence, but also by her optimism, her courage, her never-say-die spirit, her heart for others, and love for her kababayan. We feel that she best represents the brand and we are very happy to welcome Christelle to our Ginebra San Miguel family,” relates Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) Sales and Marketing manager Allan Mercado.

As in the past, the Ginebra San Miguel calendar is considered as a stepping stone for up-and-coming artists and personalities.

For Christelle, being chosen as the next Ginebra San Miguel calendar girl is an opportunity of a lifetime. “I’m so thrilled. I’m so proud and honored to represent Ginebra San Miguel. This is an opportunity of a lifetime and I’m so grateful to be a part of such an iconic and historical brand,” she says.

To prepare for her Ginebra San Miguel calendar girl shoot, Christelle made sure that she is both physically and mentally ready. “I already do a lot of weights and cardio workouts. I’ve become accustomed to that lifestyle not because I want to look good physically but also because I want to feel good mentally. And I think that’s really important especially at this time,” relates Christelle, who at the start of the pandemic put up a fundraising effort called “Kapit-bisig Tayo” to assist healthcare workers.

REVISITING HER ROOTS

Christelle is born to Filipino parents. Her father is from Kalibo, Aklan while her mother is from Silang, Cavite. She graduated with a degree in Communication from California State University San Marcos.

While she spent most of her life in the US, Christelle has always been in touch with her Filipino roots. “My mom heavily enforced Filipino culture and values at home. She wanted my sister and I to learn Tagalog, and what better way to learn it than through watching teleseryes and movies. So, I grew up watching KathNiel’s ‘Got to Believe,’ and ‘A Very Special Love’,” shares Christelle, who dreams of starring in her own teleserye or movie.

Christelle admits that the never-say-die story of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach also inspired her to pursue her other dream – to become a beauty queen. “The world of pageantry fascinated me so much because I witnessed phenomenal women and beautiful and confident women like Pia Wurtzbach who made a mark in this world. And they impelled me to say that I can do this too.”

“Back in the day, my dad would tell me stories about [Robert] Jaworski and that even if the team was falling behind in a PBA game, people would still cheer them on and were confident that they will come back strong and win the game because of their never-say-die attitude. I think Barangay Ginebra resonates with Filipinos so well with who we are as people, resilient despite the adversities that come our way,” shares Christelle.

THE GINEBRA CALENDAR TRADITION

The Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl is a significant part of the brand’s 187-year history. Inspired by the classic US TV series “Charlie’s Angels,” the Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl promotion was started in 1988 and since then, the special merchandise has become a sought-after item among consumers and fans year after year.

Through the years, Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl had popular beauty queens, models, and actresses grace its calendars including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach (2019), Arci Munoz (2018), Kim Domingo (2017), and Marian Rivera (2009 and 2014).

