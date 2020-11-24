Give and receive this Christmas with PayMayaguinaldo

This Christmas, PayMaya is offering Filipinos more rewards as it launches its “PayMayaguinaldo” campaign, where users have a chance to win as much as 1 million pesos in the Grand raffle draw and an opportunity to help micro entrepreneurs around the country. Users also have a chance to win up to P285,000 worth of prizes to be given away in the weekly raffle draws from today until January 10, 2021.

By going cashless, you can easily earn a raffle entry every time you #ScanToPay via PayMaya QR at any of their partner merchants, use your PayMaya-registered mobile number when you buy items online, or purchase prepaid load and other treats at the PayMaya in-app shop with a minimum of P100 purchase.

Every time you pay with PayMaya, you not only earn a raffle entry to win cash prizes, you also get a chance to help fellow Filipinos. With each purchase, you are also giving a PayMayaguinaldo to help micro entrepreneurs in underprivileged communities as PayMaya will also be donating a P1 million Grand Aguinaldo to Gawad Kalinga to help establish more resilient communities via micro-entrepreneurship around the country.

“Even though our Christmas celebrations won’t be the same as they have been before, there are a lot of creative ways where families can keep the holiday spirit alive. Through our ‘PayMayaguinaldo’ campaign, we hope to inspire hope and generosity among Filipinos as we offer them more reasons to give to their friends and families, share their blessings to their officemates, and even give back to underprivileged communities whenever they pay using their PayMaya accounts,” said Mark Dee, Head of Growth and Marketing at PayMaya.

A Christmas store in your hands

On top of the exciting prizes from the PayMayaguinaldo raffle promo, you can also enjoy instant discounts and vouchers from top brands and merchants when you visit the PayMayaguinaldo Christmas store in the PayMaya app.

Shoppers can get exclusive deals offered by brands such as Unilever, Goldilocks, Rustan’s, Boozy, Sariwon Korean Barbecue, Soban K-Town Grill, Boteyju, Wingzone, Pepi Cubano, Papermoon, FreshMart, Memo Xpress, Vamos, and Pet Warehouse, among others which they can enjoy when you pay using their PayMaya account at these merchants.

Check the PayMayaguinaldo Christmas store to know which new brands are offering discounts so that you can get the best value for your money when you do your shopping with PayMaya!

PayMaya is the #BetterQR for your holiday shopping

And because shopping for gifts in malls has become a time-honored tradition among many Filipinos, PayMaya is also offering a safer, more convenient, and even more rewarding shopping experience with the #BetterQR this holiday season!

Get to enjoy the following perks in various malls around the country when you #ScanToPay with PayMaya QR:

THE SM STORE: Take home one of the 100 motorcycles being given away when you #ScanToPay at least P1,500 at The SM Store until January 15, 2021.

Take home one of the 100 motorcycles being given away when you #ScanToPay at least P1,500 at The SM Store until January 15, 2021. MEGAWORLD LIFESTYLE MALLS: Get an instant P200 cashback when you spend an accumulated amount of P2,000 PLUS a chance to win P10,000 when you #ScanToPay at least P500 using PayMaya QR at participating merchants in Megaworld Lifestyle Malls (Eastwood City, Lucky Chinatown Mall, Forbes Town, Southwoods Mall, Uptown Mall, McKinley Hill, Newport Mall, and Festival Walk Mall Iloilo) until January 10, 2021. You can enjoy the P200 cashback reward twice during the promo period, for a total of P400 savings!

Get an instant P200 cashback when you spend an accumulated amount of P2,000 PLUS a chance to win P10,000 when you #ScanToPay at least P500 using PayMaya QR at participating merchants in Megaworld Lifestyle Malls (Eastwood City, Lucky Chinatown Mall, Forbes Town, Southwoods Mall, Uptown Mall, McKinley Hill, Newport Mall, and Festival Walk Mall Iloilo) until January 10, 2021. You can enjoy the P200 cashback reward twice during the promo period, for a total of P400 savings! POWER PLANT MALL and SANTOLAN TOWN PLAZA: Enjoy exclusive perks and prizes when you shop at participating merchants using PayMaya QR. Stay tuned for more details!

“PayMaya is really the #BetterQR when it comes to shopping for your friends, officemates, and loved ones this holiday season. You not only get to stay safe while shopping in your favorite malls, you also enjoy the convenience and the exciting rewards whenever you pay cashless using PayMaya,” said Raymund Villanueva, Business Head for QR Ecosystems at PayMaya.

The best way to give this holiday season

With all these exciting offers, using PayMaya is clearly the best way to give gifts to your loved ones this Christmas season – especially for ninongs and ninangs who prefer to stay at home in the holidays.

With PayMaya on hand, you can easily take advantage of the exciting PayMayaguinaldo offers and get a more rewarding experience when you choose to shop for your gifts at PayMaya’s partner establishments online and in-stores, or send treats to your inaanaks purchased from the PayMaya in-app shop. If you’re the type who lets your inaanak buy their own gift, you can easily send them aguinaldo money via PayMaya from the comforts of your home!

PayMaya enables all kinds of creative ways to give this season—the joy is in discovering them and making your loved ones happy!

Getting PayMaya and paying for your purchases during the holidays using the app is very easy. Just download the PayMaya app at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register an account using the invite code BETTERWAYTOPAY to earn P100, to find out what it’s like to go cashless with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding, to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, for everything you need to pay, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, and government. Aside from providing payments acceptance for the largest e-Commerce and “everyday” merchants in the Philippines, PayMaya enables national and social services agencies, as well as local government units, with digital payments and disbursement services.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides millions of Filipinos with the fastest way to own a financial account, with the widest 57,000 Add Money touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya remittance agent network of over 30,000 partner touchpoints nationwide serves as last mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to services.