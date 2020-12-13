Give your family the added protection with Rani-C

Since January this year, the Department of Health (DOH) continuously appealed to the public to frequently wash hands, observe proper hygiene, hydrate, eat nutritious food, and wear protective gears like face masks and face shields as preventive part of measures against COVID-19.

With La Niña well on its way, creating erratic and extreme weather patterns, many Filipinos are now even more susceptible to various infections that may weaken one’s immune system. And as the threat of the coronavirus continues to loom, any form of additional protection has never been as crucial.

This is usually in the form of vitamin supplements, especially Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that can decrease inflammation, boost one’s immune system, and promote wound healing. While Vitamin C can easily be found in many fruits including oranges, melons and vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli, some people might not be getting the recommended dosage of the vitamin.

In comes Sodium Ascorbate Rani-C, a non-acidic Vitamin C supplement specifically manufactured to provide Filipinos the added daily dosage they need at an affordable price and without the discomfort many get when they take the acidic counterparts available in the market.

For only ₱4.00 per capsule, Rani-C is one of the most affordable supplements available in the market. This ensures that Filipinos can safeguard their and their family’s immune health without hurting their wallets, especially during the pandemic.

To further assist Filipinos’ from the threats of the virus and other infections, Rani-C is offering a limited edition Rani-C Defense kit.

Available until supplies last, you may now get the Rani-C Defense Kit, which includes one Rani-C box with 100 capsules and a free 500ml Sure-Guard 75% Ethyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel for only ₱400.00.

Head out to any Watsons and Mercury Drug nationwide, or check out Watsons Online, and give your family the added protection they need with Rani-C.