Globe at Home Postpaid introduces new innovative promo plans

Recreate the world right at home with faster speeds, unli data and free devices

While the country has shifted to more relaxed quarantine guidelines, many still choose to stay at home, opting to use the internet to work, study, and entertain themselves. Globe at Home is empowering families across the country to recreate the world right at home with its new postpaid plans, bundled with exciting freebies and complimentary services.

Bring the cinema right at home

With Plan 1899, customers can experience speeds of up to 30 Mbps with unlimited data. The cinema is right at home as new customers get three months free access to iWant and Amazon Prime Video plus a free Android TV box. The Android TV box transforms any TV into a Smart TV with thousands of videos, movies, and games from the Google Play Store, YouTube, and other apps–making every night a movie night.

Set up the office right at home

With the increasing demand for home connection for the entire family, there’s no better time to upgrade to 100 Mbps speed with unlimited data for only P2899. This plan comes with two TP Link Deco M5 WiFi Mesh devices, which expand the WiFi coverage to more areas at home. With these, users can seamlessly move from room to room with a stable connection.

Plan 2899 is perfect for big families, especially with parents who need to work and grow their businesses at home. Moreover, they get exclusive access to the VIP Tech Squad hotline, a specialized customer service team that provides end-to-end support for WiFi connectivity and installation of devices such as the TP-Link WiFi mesh system that enables enhanced online security for all users in the family.

Secure a plan fit with your budget

Families can choose from a wide range of postpaid plans depending on their budget.

Globe at Home’s starter pack is Plan 1299, with speeds of up to 10 Mbps and 500GB of data allocation per month. Unlimited plans start at Plan 1699 and come with varying speeds ranging from up to 15 Mbps to a maximum of up to 1 Gbps with Plan 9499.

New and existing Globe at Home customers can apply for or can upgrade their plans using the Globe at Home app which can be downloaded for FREE via Google Playstore or the App Store. All of these plans come with three months of free access to iWant and Amazon Prime Video, and a free landline unit with unlimited calls to Globe and TM subscribers for 24 months.