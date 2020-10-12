Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi launches a GCash exclusive: Bigger and Better HomeSURF599+ and 1499+

As working, learning, doing business, and enjoying entertainment mostly shifted online, now more than ever, having a fast and reliable home internet connection is a necessity and a practical investment. A dependable connection ensures that the whole family can recreate their world right at home.

Globe at Home Prepaid Wifi introduces its new and leveled-up HomeSURF599+ and 1499+ promos with bigger data allocation and extended promo validity, exclusively available on GCash.

These broadband exclusive promos can be availed ONLY via the GCash app. Globe at Home Prepaid Wifi customers only need to do a few taps on their GCash app to subscribe to this pinaka-sulit na 30-day promo.

There’s no need to hold back on surfing as it comes with sizable data allocation of 30GB for HomeSURF599+, while HomeSURF1499+ comes with 120 GB. Both promos last up to 30 days and comes with FREE 1 GB daily access to Watch & Learn (YouTube, Google G Suite, DepED Commons, TESDA), Chat (Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber), and Earn (Lazada, Shopee, GCash, Grab) apps, allowing customers to enjoy more content on top of their other connectivity needs.

Registering for promos with bigger data allocation is ideal for work-from-home employees who regularly use video conferencing; for students who need to attend classes online and download multiple learning materials; for parents who wish to learn new skills through educational videos on Youtube; for home business owners who want to augment their earnings by being connected all the time; and of course for customer’s weekly family movie marathons through Viu and iWant.

