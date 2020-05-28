Globe continues support for frontliners and SMEs in new rollouts of Project HEROES for HEROES

Globe myBusiness is shining the spotlight on frontliners working in the service industry with the third and fourth roll outs of its unique collaboration with partner SMEs.

The initiative dubbed “HEROES for HEROES” aims to extend aid to healthcare frontliners around the country who have been leading the fight against COVID-19, through the distribution of free meal packages produced by partner food SMEs to select partner hospitals. It also seeks to ensure continuity of operations and gains for local food businesses who have been hit the hardest by the onslaught of the pandemic.

Under the campaign, Globe myBusiness provided meals for frontliners employed in more than 20 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) specializing in groceries, logistics, and medicines, such as Merry Mart Grocery, Kemp Mart, Unitop Supermarket, Ansaldo Logistics, and Amesco Drugstore. The meals were fully funded by Globe myBusiness and provided by partner restaurants like 121 Restaurant, Northpark Noodles, Bigg’s Diner, Burger Project, and Tuesday Kitchen.

“While hospitals are taking care of COVID-19 patients, employees working in supermarkets, groceries, logistic platforms, and drugstores risk their lives daily to serve those under quarantine. We would like to express our gratitude to them by making sure they have the resources they need to stay healthy,” said Celeste Porto, Marketing Head at Globe myBusiness.

Additionally, Globe myBusiness recently worked with partner organizations like Let’s Eat Pare Vendors’ Association (LEPA) and the Association of Filipino Franchisers, Inc. (AFFI). Together, they brought 1,500 meals prepared by Tita Adah’s Home Kitchen, Tito George’s Food Products, The Sweet Factory, PACE, and Mrs. Cheffy’s Catering to eight testing centers and quarantine facilities accredited by the Department of Health. These included Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, HOPE I and HOPE II – Community Caring Facility, Delpan Quarantine Facility, Dahlia Hotel, Quezon Institute, Makati Friendship Suites, and the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (Ninoy Aquino Stadium).

Project HEROES for HEROES is part of Globe’s ongoing efforts to support partners and customers in the fight against COVID 19.