Globe donates gadgets, food packs to Taguig’s efforts vs COVID-19

Globe has boosted Taguig City’s various initiatives to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to its residents and its premier business center, the Bonifacio Global City.

The company has provided mobile device kits preloaded with all net call and text for 45 days to the Manila Naval Hospital in Fort Bonifacio to help facilitate communications with its front liners on duty, facilitate quicker communication during emergency situations and to keep them updated with their loved ones. GoWiFi was also installed in the hospital and in St. Lukes BGC for easy, reliable and fast internet for front liners, patients and their loved ones.

The Manila Naval Hospital was also given Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in the form of suits, face shields and surgical masks to minimize their health workers’ exposure to the coronavirus. Face shields were also delivered to St. Lukes BGC.

This is our little way of showing our appreciation and gratitude to the City of Taguig which has been the home of our corporate head office. We are one with the Taguig local government in its efforts to keep its residents safe and healthy during this time of the pandemic,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe SVP for Corporate Communications and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Globe also forged a partnership with Fort Bonifacio Development Foundation Inc. where over 4,000 relief packs procured from Entrego – Lawson, were distributed to underserved communities in Taguig such as Brgy. Ibayo, Lower Bicutan, Katuparan, and Brgy. Ususan.

Malaking pasasalamat ang gusto kong ipabatid sa Globe – Ayala para sa mga natanggap namin na goods, bigas, delata, at coffee. Salamat po sa Taguig LGU kasi hindi po nila kami pinapabayaan sa kabila ng pandemic na ito. Thank you,” said Jeamer Guerra, one of the residents who received a relief pack.

Apart from this, Globe will also provide meals for Fort Bonifacio frontliners, as well as thermal scanners for high foot traffic areas such as groceries/mall areas, transport terminals, and bus stops in Taguig to help detect individuals who may display symptoms of fever.

