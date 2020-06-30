Globe, GCash introduce exclusive data promo for prepaid subs

Globe prepaid subscribers are up for a treat, as they get a new exclusive mobile promo from GCash that enables them to avail of more mobile data connection for less, allowing them to enjoy streaming videos, to connect with loved ones on social media, and to use their time for productivity.

Through their GCash apps, Globe prepaid subscribers may avail of the exclusive data bundle GoEXTRA90, which offers users with 8GB of mobile data plus unlimited calls to Globe and TM, unlimited texts to all networks, and 1GB of GoWifi access. This is 32GB for 360 pesos per month.

“Customers do not have to worry about staying connected with their loved ones even during the middle of the pandemic, because GoEXTRA90 lets them do this without having to leave the safety of their homes and without breaking the bank. We are offering this exclusive promo to our Globe prepaid subscribers to allow them to do more with less,” GCash President & CEO Martha Sazon said.

With GoEXTRA90, GCash users can enjoy these benefits for the low price of P90 when they register through the app. Even Globe Prepaid subscribers who are non-GCash users can avail of this exclusive promo simply by downloading the app for free in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

The pandemic has forced everything to go digital, including schools and offices. GoEXTRA90 is the best alternative to conventional internet and mobile data plans because it provides a week’s worth of fast internet access and unlimited texts and calls for less than a hundred pesos.

“As demand in mobile data and Internet connection rises because of the pandemic, we at Globe have to provide better deals to make the lives of our customers easier. This exclusive bundle with GCash will definitely help promote productivity, while providing Filipinos with a means to cope with the effects of the community quarantines,” Globe President Ernest Cu said.

With GoEXTRA90, GCash users who are Globe Prepaid subscribers get better value for money. For 8GB of mobile data, subscribers can enjoy 96 hours of internet browsing or watch 16 hours of standard definition of videos online. This can also be used to attend online meetings via Zoom for those in a work from home setup or classes for students under remote learning.

On the other hand, the free voucher gives discounts to GCash users when they shop or dine in their favorite stores by using GCash as a payment method.

To subscribe to GoEXTRA 90, open the GCash app on Android or iOS, choose the Buy Load option, and look for the GoEXTRA90 in the ONLY ON GCASH! or the SURF tab.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.

GCash is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, kindly visit https://www.gcash.com/.