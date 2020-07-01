Globe myBusiness teams up with international LMS providers to boost digital learningefforts in local schools

The global pandemic has encouraged many industries to adjust and find ways to thrive in the new normal. In the education sector, institutions are expected to explore new ways of learning while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Earlier this month, the national government announced that face-to-face classes will be postponed until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed. The Department of Education said that the while preparing schools for “a different setup” is a challenge, the Department is readying the resumption of school operations based on their Basic Education — Learning Continuity Plan (BE-LCP) which would affect almost the entire education infrastructure in the country — from the DepEd Central Office down to the school level. Meanwhile, the Commission on Higher Education shared that they are working with the Department of Health to draft guidelines on health protocols when classes resume.

“With the threat of COVID-19, schools and universities are seeing additional pressure to develop and implement technology that will support students’ learning. In some cases, it takes its toll on the system, leading to reliability issues that impact the overall educational experience,” says Mark Abalos, Education Segment Head for Globe myBusiness.

As response to this pressing need, Globe myBusiness, Globe’s center of excellence in Education, has partnered with Learning Management Services (LMS) providers to ensure that schools are supported in deploying learning platforms to their students and teachers. Together with D2L-BrightSpace, Edmodo, and Google Education, the telco giant makes sure that flexible learning options are accessible to institutions with various needs.

LMS is a software application that administers, documents, and tracks educational courses and training programs. Since it is accessible online, it serves as a viable alternative resource for institutions looking to offer lessons without holding physical classes.

“Our partnership with the world’s leading LMS providers is a promising solution to a challenge we are facing today. By using technology as a tool for education, we hope to recreate the way we learn amid these extraordinary times,” adds Abalos.

Globe has recently provided LMS services for partner institutions such as Indiana Aerospace University in Cebu, Top Achievers Private School, Cebu Doctors University, Bukidnon Faith Christian School, Rosemont Hills Montessori, San Pablo Colleges and St. Peter College of Ormoc. They add to the roster of institutions already enjoying the benefits of Globe’s services, joining Emilio Aguinaldo College and the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde in Manila.

Through interactive, experiential, collaborative, and reflective means, Globe myBusiness pushes to maximize digital learning. More so, parents, students, and educators can rely on Globe to be their trusted partner in making the most out of the ever-changing landscape of 21st century learning, especially in times of crisis.