GMA Network presents “Alden’s Reality,” the first ever virtual reality concert in the Philippines

This coming December 8, witness a global event never before seen in Philippine entertainment history as GMA Network presents “Alden’s Reality” — the country’s first ever virtual reality concert, bannered by no less than Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards.

“Alden’s Reality (AR)” gives Alden’s fans a virtual date like no other, combining cutting-edge technology and performances to produce a full-length concert and online interaction with their idol. Alden will take concertgoers to a journey that celebrates his 10 colorful years in the entertainment industry. From heartfelt songs to adrenaline-filled dance numbers, Alden is sure to indulge everyone across the globe in his first ever virtual concert. A surprise treat also awaits his fans.

Shot in 360-degree, concertgoers not only have access to front-row view, but they are also in for an immersive experience from the comforts of their home.

Tickets can be purchased by logging on to www.gmanetwork.com/synergy. Philippine buyers are also given a special VIP package option at Php 1,200 which includes one (1) general admission ticket plus one (1) exclusive VR device to Alden’s Reality show. This special VR device takes the concertgoer to another level of enjoying the show which is set to begin streaming online at 9 pm on December 8 (Philippine time).

“Through ‘Alden’s Reality,’ we are bringing you the future of Philippine concert landscape,” shares GMA Regional TV and Synergy Vice President and Head Oliver Amoroso. “We are more than excited that we are featuring Alden for our first virtual concert and that it also falls under the 70th anniversary of GMA Network. This is only the beginning. Synergy: A GMA Collaboration will be producing more events that will not only bring our Kapuso closer to their favorite artists but will also give them a unique concert experience wherever part of the Philippines and the globe they may be. We hope to see you all, virtually, on December 8.”

“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone because of the pandemic,” says GMA Entertainment Group Vice President for Business Development Department III Darling de Jesus Bodegon. “We hope that through ‘Alden’s Reality,’ we can bring joy to all our Kapuso not just here in the Philippines but all over the world. We are also happy that we are able to celebrate with Alden his 10 wonderful years in the entertainment industry via this virtual-reality concert. We have been a witness to Alden’s growth as an actor and a celebrity and we are proud that he has remained humble though all these years. Alden’s Reality is his gift to all his fans who continue to support him and his journey as a Kapuso.”

Alden’s Reality (AR) is produced by Synergy: A GMA Collaboration, a group that produces ticketed and non-ticketed events and activities catering to all Filipinos across the globe. This is also GMA Network’s treat to loyal Kapuso as the country’s leading broadcast company marks its 70th anniversary. The concert is directed by Paolo Valenciano.