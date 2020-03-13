Grab and collect these new Jack ‘n Jill plushies at Toys “R” Us

0 comment

Toys“R”Us, in collaboration with Jack ‘n Jill, presents a new line of plush collectibles, this time, featuring well-loved Jack ‘n Jill cookies and treats. These cute pillows are ideal whenever you are lounging on weekends, pulling an all-nighter, or going on a long road trip with friends and family.

These cuddly Jack ‘n Jill collectibles are created exclusively by Toys”R”Us Philippines

The latest line of huggables from Toys“R”Us feature some of the Filipinos’ well-loved Jack ‘n Jill snacks: Presto Creams, Magic Flakes Cheese, Cream-O, Nips Milk Chocolate, Nips Chocolate Peanut Deluxe, and Maxx.

The pillows come in two different sizes: Presto Creams and Cream-O in regular bonbon size for only P299.75 (SRP); and Nips Chocolate, Magic Flakes Cheese, and Maxx in standard huggable pillow size for only P269.75 (SRP).

Collect the entire plush pillow line when you buy at Toys“R”Us stores nationwide. Watch out for more cute and exciting merchandise from Toys“R”Us and Universal Robina Corporation (URC).

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

