Grab, City Government of Manila provide thousands of livelihood opportunities to help Manileños recover from the pandemic

Grab Philippines together with the City government of Manila, has announced its partnership which aims to leverage on Grab’s platform, and provide livelihood opportunities to thousands of Manilenos who have been greatly affected by the pandemic, thus helping them recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grab has launched its GrabBayanihan program with the aim of helping Filipinos respond and recover from the pandemic. While GrabBayanihan has delivered protection and support to Filipinos during the early stages of the pandemic, Grab is again calling on the spirit of bayanihan – this time through local government partners across Metro Manila. At least 20,000 displaced workers and tricycle drivers, and 5,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are expected to benefit from this socio-economic recovery initiative and will be able to bounce back from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting off with the nation’s capital city, Grab will be providing livelihood opportunities to at least 2,000 tricycle drivers and displaced workers in the City of Manila, whereby they will be trained and onboarded as GrabFood and GrabExpress delivery-partners. Likewise, Grab will be providing market access to at least 500 of the greatly affected MSMEs in the city so that they may continue operating their businesses digitally through the Grab app.

“We have always placed our faith in the hard work, dedication, and determination of the people of Manila most especially during these trying times. With responsible use of technology as well as our enduring partnership with the City of Manila, we hope to continue helping our kababayans who have been greatly affected by the pandemic get back on their feet through the many livelihood opportunities available on our Grab platform”, said Brian Cu, Grab Philippines President.

This socio-economic recovery program is additive to the many milestone initiatives that Grab and the City of Manila have done in the past. During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grab has provided mobility solutions to the healthcare workers and front-liners of Manila through GrabWheels, also Grab has dedicated its app to the City of Manila to arm its residents with the latest information on COVID-19.

Under the GrabBayanihan Socio-economic recovery program, individuals who are interested in being part of Grab’s Food or Express Delivery Fleet must be:

A resident of the City of Manila; At least eighteen (18) years up to fifty (50) years of age; Owns and knows how to operate a smartphone Owns and/or operates either of the following which can be used for delivery: a tricycle, a motorcycle, or a bicycle; In possession of a Driver’s License issued by the Land Transportation Office, and is valid for at least 21 days before the expiration date. For motorcycle owners, they must present their registration documents such as: Official Receipt and Certificate of Registration; If the vehicle registration is not owned by the user, they must present any supporting documents as follows: Authorization Letter of the owner with Xerox Copy of valid ID with 3 specimen signatures, Notarized Deed of Sale and Reposition Certificate

Meanwhile, small business owners who wish to be part of the program must have the necessary business permits and other requirements issued by the City of Manila.

Interested parties are highly encouraged to prepare their documents and to visit their Public Employment Service Office (PESO) for an initial assessment.