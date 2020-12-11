Grab the best deals on Infinix phones at the Shopee 12.12 Big Christmas Sale

0 comment

Here’s your chance to own a smartphone from one of today’s most exciting technology brands, Infinix.
The company will offer incredible discounts on its most in-demand models as part of Shopee’s 12.12 Big Christmas Sale.

Here is the complete list of its exclusive deals on Shopee on December 12:

  • The newly-launched Infinix Hot 10 (original price of Php 6,990): From 12 midnight to 2am, it will be priced at Php 5,490. It will then be available for Php 5,990 for the rest of the day
  • Infinix S5 Pro 6+128GB at Php 6490 (original price of Php 7,490)
  • Infinix Note 7 Lite 4+128GB at Php 5,990 (original price of Php 6,990)
  • Infinix Zero 8 8+128GB at Php 10,990 (original price of Php 12,990)
  • Infinix Hot 9 Play 2+32GB Php 3,990 (original price of Php 4,490)
  • Infinix Smart 5 2+32GB Php 3790 (original price of Php 3, 990)

Visit the Infinix Official Store on Shopee at https://shopee.ph/infinixofficialstore early on December 12 before units get sold out.

Meanwhile, customers who will buy the Infinix Zero 8, Note 7, Note 7 Lite, Hot 9 Play, or S5 Pro from Authorized Infinix Stores nationwide from December 11 to January 13 can also get a chance to win big. As part of a lucky draw, Infinix is giving away Infinix Zero 8 units, cool home appliances, and a brand-new Suzuki S-Presso Car. Visit Infinix’s Facebook Page to know more and find the branch nearest you.

Terms and conditions apply. Per DTI Fair trade permit no. FTEB-110525 series of 2020.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Globe recreates the holiday season with #ChristmasWeLove Live Pop-Up

Team Orange 0 comments
Christmas is one of the most awaited events in the Philippines. The holiday rush can be felt as early as September, with Christmas songs playing in malls and people already…

Memorial Lots now a valued investment for Overseas Filipino Workers

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Few people embody the intrepid Pinoy spirit more than Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Hard-working and selfless, they are rightly held up as the country’s modern-day heroes as they boldly venture…

Make 12.12 merrier with deals and discounts with GCash

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
12.12, one of the biggest online sale days in Southeast Asia, is once again upon us. Even locally, it’s the time where Filipinos flock to online shopping sites such as…

Christmas season made more exciting with JuanCash JuanGrabehan Raffle Promo

Team Orange 0 comments Events
It is the season of giving and JuanCash is making your Christmas better and more exciting by giving away a Smart TV, Smartphones and P500 worth of recharge cards! All…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone