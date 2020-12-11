Grab the best deals on Infinix phones at the Shopee 12.12 Big Christmas Sale

Here’s your chance to own a smartphone from one of today’s most exciting technology brands, Infinix.
The company will offer incredible discounts on its most in-demand models as part of Shopee’s 12.12 Big Christmas Sale.
Here is the complete list of its exclusive deals on Shopee on December 12:
- The newly-launched Infinix Hot 10 (original price of Php 6,990): From 12 midnight to 2am, it will be priced at Php 5,490. It will then be available for Php 5,990 for the rest of the day
- Infinix S5 Pro 6+128GB at Php 6490 (original price of Php 7,490)
- Infinix Note 7 Lite 4+128GB at Php 5,990 (original price of Php 6,990)
- Infinix Zero 8 8+128GB at Php 10,990 (original price of Php 12,990)
- Infinix Hot 9 Play 2+32GB Php 3,990 (original price of Php 4,490)
- Infinix Smart 5 2+32GB Php 3790 (original price of Php 3, 990)
Visit the Infinix Official Store on Shopee at https://shopee.ph/infinixofficialstore early on December 12 before units get sold out.
Meanwhile, customers who will buy the Infinix Zero 8, Note 7, Note 7 Lite, Hot 9 Play, or S5 Pro from Authorized Infinix Stores nationwide from December 11 to January 13 can also get a chance to win big. As part of a lucky draw, Infinix is giving away Infinix Zero 8 units, cool home appliances, and a brand-new Suzuki S-Presso Car. Visit Infinix’s Facebook Page to know more and find the branch nearest you.
Terms and conditions apply. Per DTI Fair trade permit no. FTEB-110525 series of 2020.