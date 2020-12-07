Harman Kardon 2020 Holiday Gift Guide for Young Professionals

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, most companies are implementing voluntary and mandatory work-from-home policies. It’s hardly surprising, especially since most of us are new and has to adapt with this new work setup. With this, Harman Kardon has listed items that you can give your multitasker friends and loved ones this Christmas season.

Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2 is the perfect work from home companion. Even with a slim design, there’s no compromise on sound. The powerful super thin speaker drivers and specially tuned acoustics deliver high-fidelity sound. The Esquire Mini 2 features a conferencing system with noise cancellation for crystal clear conference calls anywhere you go. It supports up to 10 hours of playtime and comes with built-in powerbank to quickly charge your devices, so you will never run out of power especially when you need it. Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2 is priced at Php 8,499.

The Fly series is specifically designed with the savvy commuter in mind. And if you’re looking for a true wireless connection, then Harman Kardon Fly TWS is for you. Harman Kardon’s high-quality audio takes center-stage, further enhanced by the headphones’ integrated technologies and support for Google Assistant. Just say, “Hey, Google!” to help you tick-off your to-do list! Harman Kardon Fly TWS is available for Php 8,999.

For those looking for a more compact but elegant speaker, the Harman Kardon Neo delivers impeccable sound in a palm-sized, portable package that is easily transportable with the use of a sturdy strap. Artfully crafted from durable metal, the speaker is the perfect blend of form and function that can easily withstand both indoor and outdoor environments with its IPX7 waterproof rating. Its echo-cancelling speakerphone also enables crystal-clear phone calls, perfect for the office and business travel. Harman Kardon Neo is priced at Php 6,499.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 make a statement in any contemporary home. Its unparalleled sound quality and beautiful transparent materials will definitely bring harmony into your living space. Transform the look and sound of your life this holiday season with Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4. Available in black for Php 17,999.

These items are available at Harman Kardon website (https://bit.ly/HKChristmasGiftGuide), Harman Kardon Shopee Flagship Store (https://bit.ly/HK_Shopee), and Harman Kardon Lazada Flagship Store (https://bit.ly/HK_Lazada).