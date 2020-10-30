Have a Happy Halloween at Home with PayMaya

Even though we can’t celebrate Halloween with fun costume parties with our friends, we can still enjoy the spookiest holiday at home with the help of digital tools like PayMaya.

From dressing up in an IG-worthy Halloween costume to munching on treats from your go-to restaurants. Here are some awesome ways PayMaya can help you spend a fun holiday at home:

  • Dress up in a nice Halloween costume (or fabulous loungewear) and enjoy awesome deals with PayMaya. Get a 15% discount when you pay with your PayMaya virtual or physical card at Zalora using the code PYMY2020. You can also order clothes from The SM Store via Call To Deliver and #ScanToPay for your purchase to get up to 100% Balik Bayad, an additional P100 Balik Bayad when you spend a cumulative amount of P2,500 until October 31, plus a chance to win a motorcycle at SM’s raffle!
  • Pay with your mobile number when ordering online at establishments like Army Navy, Burger King, Domino’s, Boozy, and so much more to get up to 100% Balik Bayad. You will also get an extra P100 Balik Bayad when you accumulate a total of P2,000 for your transactions until October 31.
  • Shop for gaming pins at your PayMaya app for a spooky game night with your barkada. When you buy at least P300 worth of gaming pins using PayMaya, you can get a 5% Balik Bayad (with a maximum of P100), and every P300 spent will get you one raffle entry for a chance to win a year’s worth of gaming pins.
  • Do a virtual Trick or Treat with your loved ones and gift them with digital vouchers to their favorite restaurants or even prepaid load found in the PayMaya app. Sending prepaid load to your friends gets you 5% Balik Bayad, and extra P100 Balik Bayad when you spend an accumulated total of P600 on Smart and TNT prepaid load until November 17.

 

We hope these tips will help make your holiday more fun, even while staying indoors.

