Hidilyn Diaz for 8990 Holdings Inc.

8990 Holdings Inc., the leading affordable housing developer in the Philippines, awarded SEA Games weightlifting gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz with a P500,000 check for giving honor and pride to the Philippines after bagging three gold medals in the recently concluded 2020 Weightlifting World Cup in Rome, Italy.

Diaz previously received a house and lot at DECA Clark Resort and Residences from 8990 and is also a home owner at Urban DECA Tower EDSA. She will be representing the country in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Photo shows (L-R) 8990 Holdings Inc head of sales Dennis Lim, general manager Ma. Rhena Caceres, and CEO Alexander Ace Sotto, with national athlete Hidilyn Diaz, coach Julius Irvin Naranjo, 8990 Holdings Inc. general manager Andrew Entote and chief financial officer Roan Buenaventura-Torregoza.

