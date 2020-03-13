Highly anticipated OPPO Reno3 coming soon in the Philippines

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announced its plan to launch the Reno3 Series in the Philippines this March 2020.

Following the successful launch of the Reno3 Series – the world’s first Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone – in China and India at the end of last year, OPPO is now bringing the latest Reno3 and the Reno3 Pro to the Philippines. Intrinsically, to fit local market context, it will still mainly support 4G. However, it does come with some key breakouts as the result of OPPO’s consistent investment in user-centric technology.

Through Reno Series, OPPO has been trying to achieve a well-balanced combination of technology and fashion. With powerful photography settings, Reno3 Series claims to deliver a clearer and crisper photo in every shot, under all kinds of lighting context. With Reno3 Series, more great details will be captured under the daylight, while dark scenes would be brighter through its cameras. Dim-light photography would not be a challenge any more with the powerful Ultra Dark Mode. Also, video shooting is made to be even smarter and simpler than before. From the first ray of sunlight at dawn to the silent night with only stars, Reno3 Series is here to empower all its users to discover, explore and capture more beauty in life through the application of technology innovation.

The Reno3’s Powerful 48MP Zoom Quadcam with Ultra Dark Mode

Reno3 is packed with a 48MP Zoom Quadcam, making it extremely versatile and able to answer well to different shooting requirements in life scenarios. The powerful 48MP Ultra-clear Main Camera allows photos to have wider zoom range, containing clearer details. Meanwhile, the Reno3 Pro is built with 64MP Quad camera and 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera setup for a clearer, crisper image quality.

The AI-powered Ultra Dark Mode is also significantly increased from Reno2, making photo-taking in dim light much easier and more compelling, ensuring that even in low light setting, you can capture photos in full quality.

Powerful and Pioneering 44MP Ultra Clear Front Camera

The Reno3 and Reno3 Pro are fully equipped with camera technologies that are unlike no other. The series is packed with a 44MP Ultra Clear Front Camera that’s sure to give the most crisp selfie or groufie shot achievable in a smartphone.

Additionally, Reno3 Pro has the world’s first 44MP + 2MP Dual Punch-Hole Camera on OLED screen. This includes the 44MP Ultra Clear Front Camera that delivers high-definition selfies and the 2MP Depth of Field Lens, for a crisp yet natural looking selfie with a more accurate background gradient.

Ultra Clear 108MP Image Presents All Kind of Details

Both the Reno3 and Reno3 Pro will present Ultra Clear Image up to 108MP. It is the industry pioneer in using advanced software to level up the image quality. The Ultra Clear 108MP Image on Reno3 series will show you images captured with extreme clarity and quality. With the improvements on the dynamic range, details will be perfectly represented on your screen.

More details about the much anticipated Reno3 series will be unveiled during the local livestream launch this coming March 19, 2020. Additional details about the online launch will be announced soon.