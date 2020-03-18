Hisense is about to change your TV viewing experience with its first 100” 4K Laser TV

An exciting innovation from top global manufacturer of consumer electronics, Hisense, is about to change your TV viewing experience. The brand launched the Philippines’ first 4K Laser TV, the Hisense 100L10E, last March 4, 2020. A known leader in Laser TV technology, Hisense breaks barriers once again with its 100-inch display.

The Hisense 100L10E 4K Laser TV features a unique Laser Light Projector Technology called X Fusion. This laser engine provides exceptional picture quality and color output as compared to traditional projectors that make use of light bulbs. The brand takes pride in their dual red and blue color lasers that help create a wider color gamut. And, because laser light is capable of emitting higher lumens, this 4K Laser TV can even be used in daylight.

With its Ultra Short Throw Laser Projection System, the Hisense 100L10E’s projector can cast a 4K image at 100” in size, even though it is situated only 8-inches away from the wall. Smooth motion and exceptional detail can be expected with this TV’s Ultra HD 3840×2160 resolution. Its Optimized Ambient Light Rejecting Screen complements the laser projector, making sure that light causes only minimal alteration on the display. This allows for big, bold, beautiful viewing from almost any angle, even in brightly lit conditions.

While the use of lasers at home might spark some safety concerns, there is no need to worry. The Hisense 4K Laser TV is equipped with a safety sensor, and makes use of Class 2 lasers, which are approved for household use. This smart TV is powered by Vidaa U, a Hisense-owned Operating System. Its simple interface allows easy navigation between compatible apps for video streaming, such as YouTube and Netflix.

Completing the entertainment experience is the TV’s speakers which are sound designed by Harman Kardon. The fourteen speakers embedded into the console, partnered with a separate wireless subwoofer can provide full, clear sound worthy of a total cinematic vibe.

Truly, the Hisense 100L10E 4K Laser TV is your best option in the market today. Imagine yourself with the Hisense Laser TV in its 100-inch visual glory while watching action-packed basketball replays, or getting lost in the virtual world of gaming, or simply indulging in your best-loved flicks like it’s movie premiere night! Have the ultimate viewing experience all in the comforts of your home.