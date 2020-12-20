Holiday Shopping Trends during Lazada’s 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale

This year, the Philippines saw a shift in consumer shopping behaviors and business retail strategies, as Filipinos increasingly turned online to shop amid the pandemic. As Christmas, the season of giving, draws near, Lazada also recorded high consumer engagement with shoppers spending a total of more than 420 million minutes on the platform, and doubled sales compared to its 12.12 shopping festival last year. Consumers also launched the app an average of 7 times per day, twice compared to a normal day.

“We’ve definitely seen more Filipinos embracing eCommerce this year, and increased excitement around campaigns like our recent 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale, which offer the best deals along with a fun-filled online shopping experience. This 12.12, we saw interesting trends emerge that reflect how Lazada has become an integral part of our customers’ lifestyles, and we are eager to continue supporting brands and sellers in the road ahead, as they diversify strategies to meet the evolving needs of customers,” said Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines’ Chief Executive Officer.

Strong Performance by Brands and Sellers this 12.12

With the rise in consumers shopping online, brands and sellers continue to leverage Lazada’s platform to reach more customers and diversify revenue streams as the year draws to a close. Lazada’s 12.12 shopping event saw nearly 80,000 participating sellers, out of which close to 14,000 were new sellers joining the 12.12 campaign for the first time. It also recorded 1,006 Lazada Millionaire Sellers during the three-day shopping festival. Top sellers during the sale were homegrown brands Tala by Kyla and Colourette.

LazMall, Southeast Asia’s largest online mall that directly connects brands, retailers and authorized distributors to consumers in the region, also recorded two times increase in sales, compared to last year’s 12.12. Top brands include Bosch, Nike, Pampers, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

Key Consumer Shopping Trends

Lazada’s 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale first hour traffic recorded a high of 1.6 million shoppers on the Lazada app at once searching for the best deals. There was also a growing preference for contactless payment methods. Lazada Wallet is also the fastest growing digital payment option, with four times the number of carts checked out using the Lazada Wallet compared to last year’s 12.12 sales.

In the recently concluded three-day sale, the average amount a single shopper spent was twice the amount compared to a normal day. One customer also checked out 200 items in one purchase, making it the biggest shopping haul during this year’s Lazada’s 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale.

Another trend was that more Filipino shoppers were purchasing products other than daily essentials this 12.12 with the top-three categories being Fashion Shoes and Clothing selling over 3.5 Million items, followed by Beauty selling close to 2 Million items, and Electronics Accessories selling over a million items. Purchases of car and motorcycle reservations have also surged – Lazada recording over 6,000 car and motorcycle reservations from sellers and LazMall brands including Honda and Ford Autohub during its 12.12 sale this year. Some shoppers also continued to stock up on essentials like face masks, as reflected by over 550,000 pieces of Indoplas disposable face masks sold in the 3-day sale.

Unique Gifting Trends This Christmas Season

This year end, Filipino shoppers were not just shopping for themselves and loved ones, but also to give back to the community and those who need it the most. Shoppers showed their support for Lazada’s #BrandAid initiative – in partnership with Unilever, Dole, RFM, and Century Pacific, and Rise Against Hunger – by purchasing Noche Buena kits for families in need this Christmas. In addition, shoppers also made donations to partners and causes under LazadaForGood during the three-day sale.

Sales of Lazada’s digital gift cards also surged this 12.12, with an uplift of 17 times compared to normal day sales. One of the most purchased digital gift card was KonsultaMD’s Family Telehealth Membership Plan during the recent 12.12 sale.

Lazada’s Shoppertainment Has Become A Lifestyle for Filipinos

To enhance the shopping experience for consumers this 12.12, the leading lifestyle destination also mounted its 12.12 Christmas Super Show featuring some of the country’s top comedians and artists such as Michael V., Aiai Delas Alas, Barbie Forteza, Rhian Ramos, Ruru Madrid, Mimiyuuuh, Sam YG, Jose Manalo, EA Guzman, Kim Molina, Boobay, Betong, Julie Anne San Jose, SB19, This Band, O Bar Drag Queens, Miss Manila, Miss GenSan, and Rabiya Mateo.

Over PHP 20 Million worth of vouchers, and a negosyo package was given away during the 12.12 Christmas Super Show, which was broadcasted on GMA, and livestreamed in-app via the LazLive channel and garnered more than 690,000 views on the app tuning in to Lazada’s star-studded show. In addition, Lazada’s livestreaming channel, LazLive, also recorded more than 10% increase in sessions compared to last year as more brands and sellers have been leveraging LazLive to engage and interact with customers in real time.