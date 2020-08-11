How basketball helped former PBA star Vince Hizon with his financial game plan

PBA Star Vince Hizon was one of the resource speakers in AXA Philippines’ “What’s Your Winning Game Plan for the New Normal?” webinar

Ask retired professional basketball player Vince Hizon what important lessons he learned from basketball and he will tell you that, apart from the obvious, the sport has also taught him essential principles for making important financial decisions.

Hizon shared his insights at the webinar of one of the country’s leading insurance providers, AXA Philippines, titled “What’s Your Winning Game Plan for the New Normal?” which tackled ways on how to prepare and cope financially in current times. The virtual event was part of the series of financial literacy webinars mounted by AXA under the “What’s Your Game Plan?” theme that seek to help people prepare for life’s uncertainties by managing their finances and protecting their assets even during these uncertain times.

He shared that basketball has taught him that athletes may not be able to achieve anything all alone. They need a coach, a partner, or a team that can help them go further.
Hizon also said that throughout the course of his stellar career, he had always been aware of the importance of saving and investing money for the future. In fact, he shared that when he received his first paycheck as a professional athlete, he did not blow his money but put it in the bank instead.

Hizon also added that financial planning means you must choose your battles. Lay down your options and choose whether you want short-term or long-term investments.

Hizon, who is known for his clutch three-point shooting and his slashing drives to the basket during his playing days, said that dealing with money is like taking your shot – there’s a great chance that you would miss it if you don’t have you eyes locked on the goal. He said that when you are about to shoot the ball, you must ensure your timing, just like in making decisions with your money.

The webinar also featured as resource speaker Aya Laraya, founder of Ronin Group of companies and host of GMA News TV’s Pesos and Sense.

To know more about AXA’s insurance products, visit www.axa.com.ph.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

