Vivo | How to use your smartphone to create, and enjoy music with friends online

If there’s one thing that will always be with us no matter what, it would be music. It gets us through the good times, bad times, and almost anything in between. And now, at a time when people must rely on each other for strength, music could be that one unifying element that will keep us together, while apart.

Though seemingly difficult given the situation, it is actually possible to enjoy music with friends through our mobile phones. Here are 4 simple ways to create and celebrate music with friends:

Create a collaborative playlist

Stuck at home for months now? You may be starting to get tired of your regular playlists. Try exploring recommended tunes with your friends by setting up playlists in music-streaming apps. Categorize them according to various “feelz” to make sure you never run out of things to listen to, no matter what you’re feeling at the moment.

Enjoy concerts and musicals together

A silver lining during this stay-at-home season is the free online screening of several successful and much-talked about stage musicals and concerts. Catch these shows and sing your heart out together with friends through browser extensions such as YouTube party which allows users to stream videos at the same time.

Create music

For those who have always wanted to try recording their own songs or covers, being cooped up at home can be a good way to create and produce tracks with friends–maybe even make an entire album in the process. There are plenty of apps in the vivo app-store that allow for collaborative recording. Try out apps with built-in instruments, vocal editor tools, and instrumental loops to create studio quality tracks.

Host live concerts

While you’re at it, why not release your tracks online by hosting Facebook live concerts. Gather your “bandmates” and share the fun online through the power of music.

Easy and accessible

The best part is you can do all these using your vivo phone. Head to the vivo app store, download apps that allow for music collaboration and consumption, and revel in your phone’s ability to run these apps seamlessly.