How Under Armour’s App Offerings Help Athletes Stick To Their Health and Fitness Routines

Under Armour’s DNA is rooted in performance—and if your HIIT workout is in your kitchen instead of the gym, or you are learning how to craft nutrient-dense smoothies at home—we’re all in this together. In light of current guidelines and restrictions put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, Under Armour is committed to empowering athletes during this new normal. Here, we’re sharing how our apps can help you be healthy and stay on track from home.

FUELING PERFORMANCE

MyFitnessPal is a tool designed to help users track their nutrition and exercise, based on the goals they’ve identified and regardless of fitness level. Users are given a personalized experience that outlines benchmarks and determines the necessary nutrients and activity needed to achieve them. Need some extra support? The highly active MyFitnessPal community helps its 180 million users stay connected for added motivation to stay the course and finish strong.

MyFitnessPal has temporarily unlocked select premium features that are now accessible to everyone in the app, including new recipe collections, such as “Pantry Staples” (easy to make recipes using common pantry items), a “Support Your Immune System” plan (a 14-day plan with daily tips and tasks to build immunity) and all workout routines, developed by the UA Human Performance Team and easily done at home.

POUNING THE PAVEMENT

Data from MapMyRun shows that there are more people running than ever. On top of the usual springtime increase in workouts, MapMyRun has seen a massive “return to running” among more recreational runners. This surge in running recently led to MapMyRun’s biggest single day of workouts in the app’s history on Thursday, March 26, with this year’s runs tracked in the app up +65% over last year’s number.

Runners should be following instructions from their local governments on any outdoor activities, including running. Runners logging both indoor or outdoor miles with connected UA HOVR footwear have access to Real-Time Form Coaching and a wealth of other data, including distance, speed, stride length, and more, via the MapMyRun app.

STAYING HEALTHY AT HOME

On March 23, UA’s 30-day Healthy at Home fitness challenge kicked off in support of Good Sports. Even though we may not be physically together, we all have the same goal: to stay healthy and to keep others healthy, too. During the challenge, new recipes and routines, developed by the UA Human Performance Team, will be released daily—further demonstrating Under Armour’s commitment to keeping you active and providing the tools, support, and motivation to achieve your goals.