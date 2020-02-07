Huawei brings first 5G smartphone in the Philippines with Globe Platinum

In its efforts to push the boundaries of mobile technology, Huawei, together with Globe, brings the first 5G capable smartphone to Philippine shores – the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G.

Redefining the possibilities of mobile technology

Huawei takes another bold step forward by equipping its latest flagship device with 5G capability. The Mate 30 Pro 5G is powered by Kirin 990 5G – one of the world’s fastest processors that lets users take advantage of high-speed 5G NSA and SA networks. Offering roughly ten times the speed of 4G networks, the device’s 5G capability delivers ultra-fast speed with almost real-time latency (90% lower than 4G) that enables doing resource-heavy online activities like cloud gaming, HD livestreaming, and HD video calls with stunning ease.

In addition to marked enhancements on performance, battery life, and overall efficiency, the Kirin 990 5G and its boosted Image Signal Processing (ISP) promises significant improvements to the camera experience. The Mate 30 Pro 5G variant’s camera technology boasts of enhanced noise management, better stabilization, and wider dynamic range using the bokeh mode. Equipped with a 40MP SuperSensing Camera, 40MP Cine Camera, 8MP Telephoto Lens and dedicated 3D Depth Sensing Camera, the latest installment to the Mate flagship series was hailed as the highest-rated smartphone camera by international benchmark authority DxOMark , with 123 points – two points above the previous leader, the Mate 30 Pro 4G.

Making smartphone history in collaboration with Globe

The latest flagship device from Huawei was officially introduced to select forty Globe Platinum customers at an exclusive experiential event recently held at the BGC Amphitheatre. Esteemed guests including business leaders and trailblazers took the first steps into the future powered by an ultra-fast and high quality connectivity brought by 5G.

Leading the occasion was Globe President & CEO Ernest Cu who also took the stage with Huawei Philippines Carrier Network Business Group (CNBG) President Simon Sunluyuan in showcasing the power of the technology using the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G through a speed test. “Today is another milestone in our collaboration with Huawei that is consistently growing stronger,” Cu shared. “A few months back, we brought together 5G technology to Filipino homes, and now, we bring the most powerful and first ever 5G capable smartphone in the country to our mobile customers.”

The new Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G is available for FREE via Globe ThePLATINUM 4999 Plan for existing and recontracting customers starting February 8, 2020. Customers can also visit the Globe ICONIC and select Globe stores in Metro Manila to inquire on and experience the power of the device firsthand.

What’s more, for postpaid customers, Mate 30 Pro 4G and 5G Version are available in select Globe stores with recontracting hero offer : Mate 30 PLAN 1999 Free ,Mate 30 Pro PLAN 2499 Free, Mate 30 Pro 5G : PLAN 2499 with 16,800 PHP Cash out.