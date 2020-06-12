Watch the Live Launch of Huawei’s newest #Supernova smartphone and have fun in an evening of performances and talks by some of your favorite #NovaStars

Everyone is invited to witness the official release of a massive #Supernova phone in the Philippines the HUAWEI nova 7SE 5G, on June 12, 2020 at 8PM.

Giving fans an extra dose of excitement to look forward to this grand online event, Huawei is announcing new product talks and performances by Huawei’s NovaStars. Here’s a list of what can expect from this much-awaited event:

Announcement of new collaborations with local artists who created a series of digital poster design inspired by HUAWEI nova 7SE 5Gs top features.

Viewers would be able to catch famous singer, rapper and songwriter Quest perform their original song Dream it for the first time to share the go-for-the-gold spirit with young generations and express the core values of Huawei and nova.

Huawei will also announce the #SupernovaPH TikTok Challenge that will happen from June 17 until June 22 with a grand prize that is yet to be revealed.

A new online gaming event that will be joined by Akosi Dogie, Megan Young and other 30 Filipino streamers will also be revealed.

Your favorite vloggers thatsbella, Kimpoy Feliciano, Pam Swing will also join the Carnival to share their experience with the latest HUAWEI nova 7SE 5G.

Under the new normal, the distance between your favorite singer is surely shortened! But do not worry because Huawei Supernova carnival invited Filipino rock band Lola Amour, singer and songwirter Keiko Necesario and electronic pop duo Route 83 from Cebu to contribute the performance on the Carnival show, if you are a great music fan, this is definitely something you dont want to miss.

You can even get freebies just by watching! First 200 pre-orders of nova 7SE at LAZADA during the launch live stream will get additional CM510 Speaker worth P990. Not only that, when you order the HUAWEI nova 7i during the live stream at P13,990 you will get PHP400 OFF immediately.

It will surely be a fun-filled virtual event that will celebrate and cheer on Huaweis persistence in bringing the best technology closer to young Filipinos. So, set your clocks and make sure you watch the Huawei Super Nova Supershow tomorrow at 8PM because you might also get a chance to win a FREE HUAWEI nova 7series phone!

To join the event, visit https://facebook.com/events/s/super-nova-super-show/302041627471575/?ti=as&__mref=mb and click Going so Huawei would be able to notify you before the event starts. You can also watch it live on Huaweis Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fp_a5yi4yuU.