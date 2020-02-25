HUAWEI Y7p, the Best in 48MP Triple Camera Smartphone under PHP 10K is now available for pre-order via Lazada and Shopee!

HUAWEI Y7p is Huawei’s newest entrant in its entry-level smartphone lineup. Packed with 48MP Triple AI Cameras, massive 6.39 punch display and retracting colors, the Huawei Y7P will sure be a hit to Filipinos. Priced at PHP 9,990, it is no doubt that Y7P is a must have this February!

Pre-order via Lazada and Shopee

In fact, pre-order for Lazada and Shopee finally announced their pre-order for those who want to get their hands on Y7P. Starting February 17 until February 27, customers who pre-order will get a Bluetooth speaker, 50GB Huawei Cloud Storage for 2 months, 500 Huawei Points, 1,000 FreeBuds 3 voucher. There’s more! For the first 50 customers who pre-order, you’ll also get a RP-PB060 Powerbank worth PHP 1,499 and 50% voucher back for the first 10 customers availing of the FreeBuds 3 (claiming starts on February 28 until March 9).

Best 48MP Triple Camera Smartphone under PHP 10K

At an entry-level price, HUAWEI Y7p features a flagship-level triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. It also boasts an industry-leading Punch FullView Display that houses the 8MP AI Selfie Camera.

The rear cameras promise crisp and vibrant photos regardless of the subject and lighting conditions. The HUAWEI Y7p’s Night Mode supports stabilization for handheld shots taken with up to a six-second exposure to give you clear and beautiful low-light shots. The cameras are also powered with AI Scene Recognition which recognizes 500 scenes across 21 categories including blue sky, food, plant, firework and sunset. Each scene is calibrated individually, enabling everyday users to shoot like pro.

HUAWEI Y7p’s performance never disappoints at it runs on EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Poe. It is powered by the Kirin 710F octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM so you can expect an uninterrupted entertainment and gaming experience. The device also packs a long-lasting 4,000mAh battery and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card (6up to 512GB) to give you more space to store your favorite music and shows.

HUAWEI Y7p comes in Aurora Blue and Midnight Black variants – two fantastic color designs that are inspired by the infinite space. Both are pleasing to the eyes as it has a stunning 2.5D effect that shows light refraction on the back draws.

Don’t miss out and get your preorders starting today.