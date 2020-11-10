Huggies hold its Biggest One-Day Sale on 11.11

Moms and dads, it’s the most wonderful time of the year to purchase your favorite diapers and wipes because Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies brand has exciting promos for you on 11.11! Don’t miss out today’s one-time opportunity because these single-day discounts on Lazada and Shopee are sure to bring the comfort and care that you and your little ones need this holiday season.

From 12-2am, get up to 54% OFF your go-to Huggies products on Lazada’s Big Hug Sale! Choose from its range of comfortable diapers and skin-loving wipes and get P300 OFF shipping if you spend, at least, P1,500; as well as free wipes with every order. you can also save more if you spend at least P2,000 during these hours because you’ll get a P200 OFF voucher. If you spend at least P3,500, you’ll get a P500 OFF voucher.

Shopee is also offering 11.11 discounts up to 40% OFF to really get you in the festive mood with its Give Hugs on Christmas Sale. A P200 OFF voucher is also up for grabs, and the best part is that there’s no minimum spend!

These promos are sure to bring good value, so make sure you’ve set your alarm clocks and add to cart immediately since stocks will definitely run out fast!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

