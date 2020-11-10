Indulge in your holiday treats worry-free and avail of Sensodyne’s 11.11 deals!

0 comment

The coming holidays bring a lot of things to look forward to even with the pandemic still raging on. Family gatherings, noche buena, and most importantly, an excuse to indulge in all of our favorite holiday treats are what’s in store for us this season. Cold drinks and food like iced tea, soda, fruit shakes, halo-halo, buko pandan and fruit salad, these are all delectable delights that become highlights of our holidays, but they may become difficult to enjoy because of ngilo.

Pangingilo, ngilo, or tooth sensitivity isn’t just a momentary discomfort but can actually get worse the more you ignore it. That flash of pain is actually your teeth’s way of telling you that it needs extra care and attention. This is a sign of your enamel being worn over time or your gum line receding, exposing the more sensitive parts of your teeth that can cause discomfort when exposed to cold, hot, or sugary food and beverages. It’s quite the pain, especially when you’re in the middle of enjoying a cup of creamy mango sago or enjoying that frosty ice cream.

Switching your regular toothpaste to one especially formulated for tooth sensitivity like Sensodyne, can help you live a life free of ngilo. Sensodyne helps you enjoy your holiday binges pain-free thanks to its wide assortment of specialized formulations designed to relieve discomfort, protect your teeth, and repair any damage.

Sensodyne is the dentist recommended toothpaste for sensitivity. It contains fluoride to fight tooth decay and help strengthen healthy teeth. It also has different formulations specifically designed to tackle common issues that lead to teeth sensitivity.

Sensodyne Rapid Relief Toothpaste 100g, this fast acting toothpaste is clinically proven for fast relief from sensitivity especially, if you apply a pea-sized amount to a clean finger tip and rub gently into each sensitive tooth for 1 minute. It’s unique formula acts in 60 seconds to quickly create a barrier over sensitive areas of your teeth. It helps relieve sensitivity from the first brush and with every brush builds ongoing 24/7 sensitivity protection.

Sensodyne Repair and Protect Tooth Paste 100g – This toothpaste has an advanced clinically-proven formulation which provides 24/7 protection with twice daily brushing. It also helps repair sensitive teeth with the help of its active ingredient, NovaMin technology which blocks exposed tubules quickly by forming a calcium phosphate layer, similar in structure to the minerals in teeth.

Sensodyne Gum Care Toothpaste 100g – This toothpaste helps remove plaque from the gum line and help maintain healthy gums along with building 24/7 sensitivity protection with twice daily brushing.

GSK is now making it even easier for you to enjoy your holiday treats free of ngilo with their participation in the upcoming 11.11 sale. Get big deals on all your dental care needs on the official GSK stores in Shopee.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Holiday shoppers rejoice for Comic Odyssey’s BIGGEST Sale on 11.11!

Team Orange 0 comments
It’s time for Holiday shopping, as Comic Odyssey and Pops by Comic Odyssey deliver thebiggest-ever sale on 11.11 via their online stores on Shopee and Lazada! The beloved retailer is…

Celebrate the Philippines’ Largest Online Wine Shopping Event & Save Up Big for the Festive Season with Discounts of UP TO 56% OFF in Winery.ph ’s 11/11 Clearance Sale!

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
    The Philippines’ Biggest Online Wine Shopping Event is here with Winery.ph‘s 11/11 Clearance Sale featuring 11 Great Deals Ranging from 41% OFF to 56% OFF showcasing 5 Red…

Bust out your moves and win P50,000 with the Solane Dance Challenge!

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Get your bodies moving, bust out your winning dance moves and get a chance to win P50,000 by joining the Solane Dance Challenge social media contest! Participants may check out…

realme PH launches new smart home devices, available at the brand’s 11.11 sale with promos of up to 42% off

Team Orange 0 comments Events
realme, your digital lifestyle companion, dares to leap to the next generation of technology by expanding its portfolio of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and smart lifestyle devices. The new…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone