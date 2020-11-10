Indulge in your holiday treats worry-free and avail of Sensodyne’s 11.11 deals!

The coming holidays bring a lot of things to look forward to even with the pandemic still raging on. Family gatherings, noche buena, and most importantly, an excuse to indulge in all of our favorite holiday treats are what’s in store for us this season. Cold drinks and food like iced tea, soda, fruit shakes, halo-halo, buko pandan and fruit salad, these are all delectable delights that become highlights of our holidays, but they may become difficult to enjoy because of ngilo.

Pangingilo, ngilo, or tooth sensitivity isn’t just a momentary discomfort but can actually get worse the more you ignore it. That flash of pain is actually your teeth’s way of telling you that it needs extra care and attention. This is a sign of your enamel being worn over time or your gum line receding, exposing the more sensitive parts of your teeth that can cause discomfort when exposed to cold, hot, or sugary food and beverages. It’s quite the pain, especially when you’re in the middle of enjoying a cup of creamy mango sago or enjoying that frosty ice cream.

Switching your regular toothpaste to one especially formulated for tooth sensitivity like Sensodyne, can help you live a life free of ngilo. Sensodyne helps you enjoy your holiday binges pain-free thanks to its wide assortment of specialized formulations designed to relieve discomfort, protect your teeth, and repair any damage.

Sensodyne is the dentist recommended toothpaste for sensitivity. It contains fluoride to fight tooth decay and help strengthen healthy teeth. It also has different formulations specifically designed to tackle common issues that lead to teeth sensitivity.

Sensodyne Rapid Relief Toothpaste 100g, this fast acting toothpaste is clinically proven for fast relief from sensitivity especially, if you apply a pea-sized amount to a clean finger tip and rub gently into each sensitive tooth for 1 minute. It’s unique formula acts in 60 seconds to quickly create a barrier over sensitive areas of your teeth. It helps relieve sensitivity from the first brush and with every brush builds ongoing 24/7 sensitivity protection.

Sensodyne Repair and Protect Tooth Paste 100g – This toothpaste has an advanced clinically-proven formulation which provides 24/7 protection with twice daily brushing. It also helps repair sensitive teeth with the help of its active ingredient, NovaMin technology which blocks exposed tubules quickly by forming a calcium phosphate layer, similar in structure to the minerals in teeth.

Sensodyne Gum Care Toothpaste 100g – This toothpaste helps remove plaque from the gum line and help maintain healthy gums along with building 24/7 sensitivity protection with twice daily brushing.

GSK is now making it even easier for you to enjoy your holiday treats free of ngilo with their participation in the upcoming 11.11 sale. Get big deals on all your dental care needs on the official GSK stores in Shopee.