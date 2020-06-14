Samsung offers great deals on its select Smart TVs and Soundbars

These days, more and more people are starting to realize the value of improving one’s home. During this stay-at-home period, Samsung Philippines understands the need for families to experience better entertainment and connectivity, and is offering new and exciting promos on its Smart TVs and Soundbars this month.

Families may now upgrade to a bigger-sized Smart TV for a more enjoyable viewing and gaming experience. Customers can get a Samsung 49” Smart TV (49J5250) for only P 18,999, or a Samsung 43” UHD Smart TV for just P 19,999 through Samsung authorized dealer shops nationwide and their online stores. These offers are only available until June 30, 2020.

All Samsung Smart TVs, including QLED and UHD TVs, feature the Samsung Smart Hub, which provides access to all content sources, from streaming entertainment sites such as Netflix, to social media apps, web browser, gaming consoles, live TV, and set-top box in one place.

The home entertainment experience can be further upgraded with cinema-quality sound from Samsung Soundbars, which can be connected to the TV, or used to stream music by connecting the phone via Bluetooth. Both the TV and soundbar can be operated by using the same Samsung One remote. Samsung Soundbars come with cash or straight credit card discounts of over 25 percent on select models.

There is no better time for families to have better immersive entertainment at home, and no other brand can deliver this than Samsung, the world’s no. 1 TV for 14 straight years.

Visit https://www.samsung.com/ph/offer/ to see all promos on TV models available nationwide.

Promo offers for Samsung TVs and Soundbars featured here are in accordance with DTI Permit numbers FTEB-100291 and FTEB-06122, Series of 2020.