“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” premieres June 20, only on Netflix

Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) works as a caregiver in a psychiatric ward. Gang-tae is blessed with everything including a great body, smarts, ability to sympathize with others, patience, ability to react quickly, and more. He kindly takes care of his brother, Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se), who is eight years older than him and on the autism spectrum.

Fate leads Gang-tae to meet a special woman. The woman, Ko Mun-yeong (Seo Yea-ji), is a popular author of children’s books, but she is extremely selfish, arrogant, and rude. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay features an unusual romance between two people who end up healing each other’s emotional and psychological wounds.

Premiere Date and Time: 22:30 KST / 21:30 SGT, June 20, 2020

Schedule: 2 episodes weekly, Saturday and Sunday

No. of Episodes: 16 episodes / 70 minutes

Genre: Romantic comedy / Drama

Directed by: Park Shin-woo

Screenplay by: Jo Yong

Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

