It’s Peter to the Rescue in the New “Peter Rabbit 2” Trailer

Peter Rabbit’s family is in trouble – and it’s up to him to save them. Watch the brand new Peter Rabbit 2 trailer now, and see the movie in Philippine cinemas this April.

In Peter Rabbit 2, the lovable rogue is back. Bea (Rose Byrne), Thomas (Domhnall Elliott), and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Directed by Will Gluck, Peter Rabbit 2 is written by Will Gluck & Patrick Burleigh, based on the characters and tales of “Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter.

The cast is led by Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki with Margot Robbie and James Corden as Peter Rabbit.

Peter Rabbit 2 distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.