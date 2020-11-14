Jameson Blake and Joao Constancia’s ‘My Lockdown Romance’ drops on SKY Pay-Per-View

A ghost from Jameson Blake’s past comes back to haunt him as his estranged friend Joao Constancia returns to reconnect in another much-awaited BL film from Star Cinema, “My Lockdown Romance,” which premiered worldwide on CineXpress via SKY Movies Pay-Per-View last November 13.

In the latest film directed by Bobby Bonifacio, Jr., Jameson stars as Tom, a young adult whose suppressed feelings resurface as his college friend Kendrick, played by Joao, comes back from Hawaii to make amends. As they become friends once more, Tom begins to question Kendrick’s true intentions, sensing the latter’s old and undesirable behavior have not gone away.

Will Tom find healing this time or will the bridge between him and Kendrick burn for good?

SKY subscribers can avail of Star Cinema’s newest movie commercial-free and in high definition via its pay-per-view service from November 13 to 26, with 48-hour access upon purchase, for only P150.

Alongside the premiere of “My Lockdown Romance” this November, SKY Movies Pay-Per-View will also bring home viewers on a journey to different parts of the world through “#Wanderlust,” exclusively brought to you by CinemaWorld.

From November 13 to December 17, let your imagination travel through 12 international films set in destinations from around the globe, such as in Mongolia, Poland, Italy, Malta, Croatia, Turkey, South Africa, France, and more. See the wonders of the world for only P99, unlimited viewing.

SKY subscribers with SKYcable, SKY Fiber with HD Cable TV, and SKY Fiber with All-In Box subscription can avail of these pay-per-view movie offerings.