Jo Koy stars in Kain Tayo, a Netflix Philippines social series

Netflix Philippines has released the first episode of Kain Tayo, a social series, starring Jo Koy.

In each episode, he invites a friend over to share his favorite Filipino dishes as they watch the latest titles on Netflix together. Aside from his funny commentary and love for local food, Jo gets personal and shares how his Filipino upbringing and experiences helped shape the way he relates to Netflix stories.

In Episode 1, Jo and Liane Valenzuela, Jo’s friend and half-Filipina influencer, watch Sex Education Season 2 while they talk about the pains of growing up and “the talk” over a bowl of sinigang.

Follow Netflix Philippines and check out the first episode of Kain Tayo.

Sex Education Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.