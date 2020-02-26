Johnny Orlando drops brand new single “Phobias”

After winning the 2019 Europe Music Award (EMA) for Best Canadian Act this past November, singer-songwriter Johnny Orlando is back with his brand new single “Phobias”, out now on Universal Music Canada/Island Records, available on all streaming platforms.

The countdown to “Phobias” began this past Saturday when Orlando teased the song title and release date on his social channels, causing a stir among his social following of over 22 million fans. The track is the first taste of new music from Orlando in over five months and is the lead single off his upcoming EP, scheduled for release later this year. Co-written by Orlando and his older sister and collaborator, Darian, and co-produced by both alongside Nikki Adamsson (Astrid S, Icona Pop, Zara Larsson) and Jax, “Phobias” is about the fear of opening up in a relationship and is Orlando’s most vulnerable song to-date.

“I’m super excited to finally share this song with the world,” says Orlando. “It’s definitely the most personal song I’ve ever released, I really open up about all of my individual fears and insecurities. This is the first single from my next chapter of music, and I couldn’t be more ready to show everyone what I’ve been working on.”

In Fall 2019, Orlando released his most recent single “All These Parties” and took home his first-ever EMA in Seville, Spain for Best Canadian Act. Fellow nominees for the fan-voted category included Shawn Mendes, Avril Lavigne, Carly Rae Jepsen and Alessia Cara. Previous recipients of the Best Canadian Act award include Shawn Mendes, who held the title most recently for three years in a row from 2016-2018, and Justin Bieber, who received the award for three consecutive years from 2013-2015.

“All These Parties” was the follow-up to Orlando’s smash hit, “Waste My Time” off his debut EP ‘Teenage Fever’ (March 2019). Since its release, ‘Teenage Fever’ has garnered over 95 million streams, and overall Orlando has garnered a staggering 355 million streams to-date.

Also in 2019, Orlando was nominated for a JUNO Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year and embarked on his first-ever headline tour across North America and Europe in support of the ‘Teenage Fever’ EP. Fans can expect more new music and a high level of activity from Orlando in 2020.

“Phobias” is out now, listen here: johnnyorlando.lnk.to/phobias