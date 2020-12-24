Rock and Roll Your Way to the New Year: Join MSI’s Virtual Yearend Concert Party

MSI, a world leader in producing high performance and innovative laptop, will be hosting a free virtual concert as a special treat to close this year and to welcome 2021.

Following the recent launch of their newest Business & Productivity laptops, MSI Philippines is giving back to its customers with a night of fun, music, and exciting freebies at the MSI Virtual Yearend Concert Party this coming December 29, 2020, at 5:00 PM, live via MSI’s Facebook Page.

Headlining the virtual concert is the frontman of the local band Wilabaliw, Ian Tayao. In addition to being a musician, Ian Tayao is also a producer, content creator, and a gamer.

Sponsored by MSI Notebooks, the virtual concert is just one of the few ways MSI Philippines are expressing their gratitude to customers for their continuous support. Exclusive MSI freebies and merchandise will also be given away such as mechanical keyboards, gaming headsets, and gaming mouse signed by Ian Tayao to lucky raffle winners during the event. Pre-registration is needed to join the raffle.

The event is made possible by MSI Notebooks, Kolin Tanlin, Numinous Philippines, and Orion Management.