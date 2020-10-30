Jollibee brings back Ultimate Burger Steak

0 comment

Fans of the Jollibee Ultimate Burger Steak have been praying for its return since it was phased out. Now, those prayers have been answered as the ultimate favorite comes back on the menu!

Loved by many for its big portion size, the Jollibee Ultimate Burger Steak is perfect for all rice meal lovers with a huge appetite. Made with 1/3-pound Champ patty topped with flavorful mushroom sauce and served with fries, mushroom slices, garlic bits and egg on rice, it surely fulfills your big beefy-saucy craving.

After being met by an overwhelming response to its phase out last January, we are very excited and happy to announce the return of the Ultimate Burger Steak to our menu. Just as before, you can now enjoy the delicious beefy-saucy combination that Jollibee Burger Steak meals are known for in the ultimate size that satisfies you,” says Mari Aldecoa, Jollibee Marketing Director for Core and Complementary category.

Jollibee’s Ultimate Burger Steak will be available at 324 Jollibee stores across the country starting October 30, 2020 in Metro Manila & Luzon and November 18, 2020 in Visayas & Mindanao. Meal prices start at Php150.00.

Have your favorite Ultimate Burger Steak safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood! Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out counters at select Jollibee stores. For a list of stores, you may visit bit.ly/UltimateBurgerSteak.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

