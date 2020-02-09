Jollibee brings back your favorite Tuna Pie, and now it comes with a spice!

Jollibee fans, rejoice—one of your favorite snacks is making a much awaited comeback this year!

Everyone’s favorite Jollibee Tuna Pie is now available in all stores, starting Monday, February 10! That means once again, you get to enjoy biting into that crispy golden crust and savor that rich creamy tuna filling that you’ve missed.

But that’s not all, because Jollibee’s throwing in an awesome surprise for all the fans—now you can enjoy Two-Na Sarap with Two-Na Variants: Original Tuna Pie and the new Spicy Tuna Pie!

With the Spicy Tuna Pie, you can now dig into the same crispy crust and creamy tuna filling, but this time with an exciting hot and spicy kick that makes it extra flavorful.

“It can’t be denied that there’s always a resounding clamor for everyone’s favorite Tuna Pie. Fans are excited to be able to order this Jollibee classic once again,” said Mari Aldecoa, Jollibee Marketing Director for Core Products. “As we pride ourselves on having something for everyone as much as we can, we also wanted to give an extra surprise for fans of spicy food with new Spicy Tuna Pie, which they’ll definitely love!”

Whether you love the timeless classic or you like that extra spice, Tuna Pie’s Two-Na Sarap is sure to delight you with its Two-Na Variants! Grab yours now for only PHP 45.00, or if you can’t get enough, try the Tuna Pie Trio for only PHP 132.00! Tuna Pie is available for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and delivery at all Jollibee stores nationwide.