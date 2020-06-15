Jonathan Manalo sings “Pinakamamahal Kong Bayan”

Award-winning producer Jonathan Manalo inspires Filipinos to band together in prayer for the country’s salvation through his interpretation of the nationalistic song “Pinakamamahal Kong Bayan” released under Star Music.

“Laging tagos sa puso ko ang mensahe ng awitin na maituturing pa ring mahalaga ngayon; maraming beses na akong pinaiyak habang nakikinig sa kantang ito,” the creative director of ABS-CBN Music shared.

“Dasal ko na maramdaman ninyo ang mensahe ng kanta, gaya ng epekto nito sa akin. God bless our country,” he added.

The inspirational track was originally written by Soc Villanueva, while the revival was produced by Jonathan and arranged by Tommy Katigbak.

Jonathan is known as an esteemed songwriter and record producer who grew up in a musically inclined family which prompted him to start writing and performing his own songs at a young age. Spanning a career of two decades in the music industry, he has produced more than 25 multi-platinum albums and over 50 gold certified albums for singers like Gary Valenciano, Jaya, Yeng Constantino, KZ Tandingan, and many others.

Some of his notable masterworks include “Pagbigyang Muli” by Erik Santos, “Pinoy Ako” by Orange & Lemons, and “Patuloy Ang Pangarap” by Angeline Quinto. He also composed “Tara Tena,” which bagged the top prize in 2001’s “JAM: Himig Handog sa Makabagong Kabataan” songwriting competition.

Flare up your faith in God and love for country by listening to Jonathan’s “Pinakamamahal Kong Bayan” on ABS-CBN Star Music’s YouTube channel and on various digital music platforms.