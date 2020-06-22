JoyRide And Happy Move collaborate with PLDT Enterprise to expand business operations

In line with its vision to make a positive impact on every single business, PLDT Enterprise enables the expansion of JoyRide and Happy Move’s business operations through its connectivity services.

JoyRide and Happy Move, a motorcycle ride-hailing firm that has innovated to become a delivery service, tie up with PLDT Enterprise to equip their drivers and riders with communication and connectivity solutions they can utilize for daily operations.

During the enhanced community quarantine, JoyRide and Happy Move partnered with different LGUs to give opportunities to tricycle drivers for alternative livelihood as delivery riders for the said apps. Around 10,000 tricycle drivers and other riders have been given livelihood, as JoyRide and Happy Move saw the need to change its platform to point-to-point (P2P) delivery and concierge service (JoyRide Pabili).

“Our latest project with the local government units, the tricycle drivers conversion to independent delivery service providers, is a further testament to the commitment of JoyRide and Happy Move to assist public and private entities in creating jobs and livelihood opportunities during this pandemic. JoyRide and Happy Move will continue to be a true partner and “kasundo” of the Filipino in good times and in bad,” said Noli Eala, JoyRide Vice President for Corporate Affairs.

Through its new partnership with PLDT Enterprise, JoyRide and Happy Move riders and bikers will now enjoy the benefits of Smart Bizload—where they can receive prepaid loads quickly using the platform to aid their communication requirements while doing deliveries.

PLDT Enterprise, together with Soprano, also provided Joyride and Happy Move with Smart Messaging Suite Service focused on enabling secure registration of new Joyride customers as well as text blasts for their customers.

“We at PLDT Enterprise continue to commit to being of service to Filipinos while fighting COVID-19,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups. “These services will enable Joyride and Happy Move to blast news and announcements to our riders and help make their delivery service accessible and efficiently to those who need it.”

JoyRide and Happy Move have recently widened its ecosystem by tying up with local government units (LGUs) such as Antipolo, Valenzuela, Binangonan and Bacoor, to partnering with local institutions to broaden its rider base.

“Among the many sectors of society most affected by the coronavirus pandemic has been the motorcycle taxi service sector. The need to provide immediate relief to our thousands of rider partners forced JoyRide and Happy Move to pivot our business model to a multi service, on-demand mobile delivery application,” Eala added.

This initiative is another addition to the ongoing efforts of PLDT Enterprise in enabling the private sector with connectivity and digital solutions amid the challenges posed by the community quarantine.

“We applaud JoyRide and Happy Move that amidst the job losses these past months, they have given hope to many riders. Their delivery services have been in great demand since the pandemic, and PLDT Enterprise’s solutions have enabled JoyRide and Happy Move to ensure strong connectivity and reliable service,” Hernandez added.